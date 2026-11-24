Independent Distribution Collective

Golden Gate Park Bandshell

Hook, Line and Sinker

IDC has produced thousands of live events around the SF Bay Area and executed successful music marketing campaigns for a diverse array of independent artists.

- IDC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Immediate Release – San Francisco, CA – Independent Distribution Collective (IDC), a San Francisco-based music marketing, distribution, and live event production company, is celebrating another year of expanding opportunities for its artists, labels, and community partners. IDC produced nearly 500 events and performances across multiple concert series around the Bay Area in 2026, while also continuing to release and market an exciting and diverse roster of independent music.

Recent IDC music releases include titles like the new full length album HOOK, LINE AND SINKER from international Jamaican reggae artist PREZIDENT BROWN (featured on iTunes!); a velvet-lit collection of French and Brazilian acoustic jazz standards with the album BOSSA & BORDEAUX from New York-based jazz singer KAT GANG (also featured on iTunes!); and three new protest-themed tracks on the FREE COUNTRY EP from the impassioned and prolific artist KARNEY. Contact IDC now to discuss your 2027 release!

Steffen Franz and his team at IDC execute a wide range of events and projects while creating consistent, paid opportunities for independent artists, from planning and producing music and cultural events attended by thousands of people around the Bay Area, to calling shows for corporate and nonprofit clients at Chase Center and Levi's Stadium. Over the last six years IDC has partnered with Illuminate the Arts (illuminate) to bring free live music to the city.

“IDC has been a game changer for San Francisco. From the start, it was our intention to restore San Francisco's live music swagger-six years and thousands of free concerts later, the city feels reconnected to live music in a way that continues to grow. My collaboration with Steffen Franz has been transformational, and together we've helped shape a new cultural heartbeat for San Francisco.”

-Ben Davis, Illuminate the Arts Founder and Executive Director

With the support of the SF Recreation and Parks Department, Illuminate and IDC have produced concert series at multiple venues, including two in Golden Gate Park with the Golden Gate Park Bandshell series and The Whale's Tail series along the JFK Promenade; the Civic Center Soundtrack series at Fulton Plaza; the Sounds of the Street series at India Basin Waterfront Park; and in 2024 the SF Live series at Union Square and at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park. Together IDC and Illuminate have been central to the production of many cultural moments in San Francisco, including all live entertainment and production for the last three years of WELCOME (aka The Lasers on Market Street) during SF Pride, and the relaunch event for The Bay Lights in March 2026.

IDC is also embarking on its third season of producing Live on The Avenue with the town of San Anselmo, CA, a concert series that runs 50+ shows across two stages from June through September. On warm summer evenings downtown San Anselmo transforms into a lively, open-air gathering space where neighbors connect, families unwind, and great music fills the streets beneath the redwoods! Over 1,000 people gather on many of these evenings throughout the year.

In addition to event production, IDC also executes successful marketing campaigns for a diverse array of music releases. The company provides a unique set of valuable services to help labels and artists strategize, market, and distribute their own music. IDC maintains long-standing business relationships with an assortment of retailers, publicists, radio promoters, social media experts, graphic designers, videographers and editors, and various other industry professionals that can be contracted to work on any project. With their innovative IDC PROMO service, IDC strategizes customized and cost-effective marketing and distribution campaigns to yield tangible results for an agreed upon budget. Contact IDC now to discuss your 2027 release!



About Independent Distribution Collective

A marketing, distribution, and event production in business for over twenty years, IDC has produced thousands of live events around the SF Bay Area and executed successful music marketing campaigns for a diverse array of independent labels and artists.

To find out more about how IDC can help with your event production or music career, please visit our recently redesigned website at

Please feel free to send IDC any information about your project through the

IDC Request for Information (RFI) Form

For more information, or for press and interview inquiries, please call or email IDC at:

(415) 292-7007 –...

###

To order or stream HOOK, LINE AND SINKER please visit:



For more information about PREZIDENT BROWN please visit:



-----

To order or stream BOSSA & BORDEAUX please visit:



For more information about KAT GANG please visit:



-----

To order or stream the FREE COUNTRY EP on digital services please visit:



For more information about KARNEY please visit:

or

###

IDC

Independent Distribution Collective

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Independent Distribution Collective Celebrates 2026 with New Music Releases, Live Events, and Indie Artist Opportunities News Provided By Independent Distribution Collective November 24, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.