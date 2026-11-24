SendLint checks a built email against its approved copy deck. Each finding is boxed and numbered on the email, beside the check that found it.

SendLint checks every email against the approved copy deck and creative with 150+ checks, and tracks each finding to sign-off.

- Michael Klostranec, Founder of SendLintTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SendLint, the AI agent for email QA, takes over the slowest job in email marketing: checking a built email, line by line, against what the client approved. Work that takes a QA analyst hours per campaign now runs in minutes, with every finding shown on the email itself.Email teams know the routine. The copy deck sits in one window and the built email in another. Someone reads both, word by word, in every language and every version, then clicks each link, checks each image and writes up what's wrong. The developer fixes the list, and the reading starts again. One missed digit in an offer or one wrong link is enough to send a mistake to a million inboxes.SendLint does that reading. A team adds the built email and the approved assets, the copy deck and the creative, once per campaign. Every pass then runs 150+ checks. Copy is compared with the deck line by line. The build is compared with the approved creative block by block. Every link is followed to where it lands and matched against the approved link. Accessibility is checked against WCAG 2.1 AA, along with images, metadata, spam signals and brand rules, in 36 languages.Each finding is boxed and numbered on the email, beside the check that found it. The AI Agent then writes the code fix for each failed check, and SendLint checks that fix again before a developer sees it."QA is the step everyone depends on and nobody has time for," said Michael Klostranec, founder of SendLint. "I spent years checking emails against copy decks by hand. The work is careful, repetitive and easy to get wrong at five o'clock on a Friday. That is exactly the kind of work an AI agent should do."Findings are tracked round by round until the email is clean. Sign-off ends in a SendLint Approved certificate tied to the exact final HTML, which anyone can verify.SendLint is built for email agencies and in-house CRM teams, including regulated industries such as banking and pharma.Anyone can watch SendLint check a sample campaign, then try their own email, at /demo. More information is at .

Michael Klostranec

SendLint

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SendLint Launches an AI Agent That Checks Emails Against the Copy Deck News Provided By SendLint November 24, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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