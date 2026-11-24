Chanel Suit

Vintage Chanel bag

Sakowitz lynx coat

Rare Chanel Runway Couture, Vintage Chanel Bags, Fine Jewelry, and Designer Accessories; Absentee Bidding Open Now

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Featuring Rare Karl Lagerfeld Runway Couture, Vintage Chanel Bags, Cold-Stored Fur with Rancho Mirage Socialite Provenance, Fine Jewelry, and Designer Accessories; Absentee Bidding Open Now. This is the first auction in a series of two. The second auction is scheduled for December 13, 2026.King's Auctions announces an exclusive live online auction showcasing a curated collection of luxury fashion, fine jewelry, sterling silver, and fine art from prestigious private collections. Live online bidding begins on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT, with absentee bidding currently open on the LiveAuctioneers platform.The event features iconic pieces from world-renowned fashion houses, including Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Christian Dior, Valentino, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, and Manolo Blahnik. New lots are being added to the online catalog daily leading up to the live event.Featured Auction HighlightsChanel Autumn/Winter 2000 (00A) Karl Lagerfeld Belted Cream Bouclé Tweed Runway Coat-Dress (Lot 0208 ): Woven in France from a cream and ivory bouclé tweed blend, this runway piece features contrasting black open-work crocheted knit trim, CC logo cuff accents, and a matching black leather belt with a brushed gunmetal CHANEL clasp (French size 48, like-new condition). Estimate: $2,500–$5,000.Chanel Vintage Black Velvet Mademoiselle Single Flap Shoulder Bag (Lot 0002 ): From the 1997–1999 Karl Lagerfeld Collection, this black velvet shoulder bag features gold-tone hardware, the signature rectangular Mademoiselle turn-lock closure, a gold-tone chain-link strap, and includes its authenticity card, dust bag, and box. Estimate: $2,000–$4,000.Sakowitz Vintage American Lynx Fur Coat (Lot 0099): A full-length spotted American lynx coat from the historic luxury furrier Sakowitz, cold-stored and never worn with original tags intact. Estimate: $5,000–$15,000.Rancho Mirage Socialite Provenance: Alongside the Chanel 00A runway coat-dress, the sale features a centerpiece collection of vintage Chanel suits formerly owned by a prominent Rancho Mirage socialite, reflecting the golden era of 20th-century luxury.Fine Jewelry & Silver: Collectors will find an array of exquisite jewelry-including sapphire earrings, diamond necklaces, and statement rings-alongside elegant silver pieces.Vintage Designer Accessories: Beyond couture apparel, the catalog offers handbags and statement accessories from Prada, Gucci, Valentino, Fendi, and Christian Dior, many preserved in vintage condition with their original tags intact.Bidding & Shipping DetailsLive Online Auction: Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM PTIn-House Shipping: King's Auctions provides direct in-house shipping from Rancho Mirage for this collection to ensure secure, streamlined delivery for winning bidders worldwide.To preview the catalog, register to bid, and view daily lot additions, visit King's Auctions on LiveAuctioneers.About King's AuctionsKing's Auctions specializes in connecting discerning collectors with rare luxury goods, fine jewelry, and fine art from distinguished private estates. Through expertly curated sales and dedicated client service, King's Auctions delivers a seamless global bidding experience.

Allie Jones

King's Auctions Inc.

+1 800-524-1032

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King's Auctions Presents Exclusive Vintage Chanel & Luxury Brands Live Online Auction on November 29, 2026 News Provided By King's Auctions Inc. November 24, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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