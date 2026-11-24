MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A server in a light sleeve pours clear water from a sleek stainless steel pitcher into a glass resting on a dark placemat. Asking whether tap water is complimentary or if sparkling and bottled options carry a charge lets you order water with confidence. Pexels.

A few simple questions can help diners avoid paying for something they did not intend to order. When a server asks whether you prefer still or sparkling water, do not assume either option is complimentary. Ask whether those choices are bottled and whether regular tap water is available.

It is also worth checking the menu for water prices, especially at upscale restaurants where bottled and specialty selections may be presented separately. If a restaurant offers a water service or refill option, ask about the cost before agreeing. These small questions can help prevent the same kind of surprise that occurs when customers overlook extra charges for sauces, sides, or other add-ons.

What Customers Should Remember About Water Charges

Restaurants do not all follow the same rules when it comes to charging for water. Federal law does not require every establishment to provide free tap water, and state or local requirements may create exceptions. Bottled and specialty water should also be treated differently from an ordinary glass of tap water.

The most practical approach is to ask what type of water is being offered and whether it costs extra before accepting it. If a charge appears unexpectedly, request an explanation and check the rules that apply to that location. A quick question before ordering can help keep a simple glass of water from becoming an unexpected addition to the restaurant bill.

Want the free grocery savings guide?

Get our state-by-state guide to the cheapest grocery stores, plus savings tips and hand-picked deals twice a month.

Email address

Free. Unsubscribe anytime.