MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Three uncooked chicken breasts rest on a white marble cutting board surrounded by whole garlic cloves, fresh rosemary branches, and red pepper flakes. Buying plain staple ingredients and adding your own herbs, spices, and low-calorie seasonings at home gives you full control over cost and salt. Pexels.

Pre-seasoned foods can make getting dinner on the table easier. A package of seasoned chicken, flavored rice, or ready-to-cook vegetables may seem like a simple way to cut down on preparation. However, that convenience can come with a higher price or ingredients you would not normally choose.

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Buying the plain version does not mean spending hours in the kitchen. A few basic seasonings can transform everyday ingredients, and you can adjust the flavor to match different meals. In some cases, choosing plain foods also gives you more control over sodium, added sauces, and portion sizes. These seven grocery store purchases are worth comparing before reaching for the pre-seasoned package.

1. Chicken Breasts and Other Poultry

Pre-seasoned chicken can be tempting when you want something ready for the grill, oven, or skillet. Stores often sell poultry with barbecue, lemon pepper, garlic herb, or other flavorings already added. But plain chicken gives you more flexibility and may cost less per pound, depending on the brand and package.

Another reason to check the label is that some poultry products contain added broth, salt, or sodium solutions. These ingredients can affect the nutritional information and the amount of seasoning already in the meat. Buying plain chicken lets you decide whether to use a dry rub, marinade, or simple combination of herbs and spices. You can also divide a larger package into portions and season each one differently.

2. Rice and Packaged Grain Mixes

and boxed grain mixes are popular shortcuts because they usually require little preparation. However, you may be paying more for a flavor packet that contains ingredients you already have in your pantry. Plain rice can work as a side dish for several different meals rather than being limited to one particular flavor.

You can prepare a larger batch and change the seasoning depending on what you are serving. Garlic, onion, pepper, herbs, and a little broth can add flavor without relying on a packaged mix. Compare the ingredient lists and sodium amounts before buying flavored varieties. Plain rice is especially useful when you want to stretch leftovers or build different meals throughout the week.

3. Frozen Vegetables

Frozen vegetables are convenient, but the seasoned and sauced varieties deserve a closer look. Some packages include butter, cheese sauce, or seasoning blends that add ingredients and may increase sodium or saturated fat. Those options aren't necessarily bad purchases, but they may cost more than a basic bag of vegetables.

Plain frozen broccoli, green beans, corn, or mixed vegetables can be prepared with ingredients already in your kitchen. Add olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, black pepper, or your preferred herbs after cooking. You can also use the same vegetables in soups, casseroles, stir-fries, and side dishes. Buying plain gives you more ways to use one package instead of purchasing several varieties for different recipes.

4. Potatoes and Prepared Potato Sides

Pre-seasoned potato wedges, frozen seasoned fries, and packaged potato sides can make meal preparation easier. However, plain potatoes offer more options and let you decide how much oil, salt, and seasoning to use. A bag of regular potatoes can become roasted wedges, mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, or a breakfast side.

The frozen aisle also offers plain potato products you can season at home. Compare the package sizes and unit prices rather than assuming the seasoned version is a better deal because it is ready to cook. If you already keep basic seasonings in the pantry, adding your own flavors takes relatively little effort. It also makes it easier to prepare different portions without committing to one seasoning blend.

5. Canned Beans

Seasoned canned beans can be useful for quick meals, especially when making chili, rice bowls, or side dishes. However, some varieties include added salt, sauces, and flavorings that you may not need. Plain beans provide a more flexible starting point, particularly when you want to use them in several recipes.

Tools that help (commission links)

Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-piece food storage set A leak-resistant Rubbermaid Brilliance set for leftovers, meal prep, and fridge storage, with clear sides so you can see what is inside. View product Escali Primo digital kitchen scale A basic digital kitchen scale for checking package weight when you compare unit prices at the store or portion bulk food at home. View product

Look for no-salt-added or lower-sodium options when available, and compare the Nutrition Facts labels. You can season plain black beans with cumin, garlic, chili powder, or onions, while white beans can work with herbs and broth. If you are using canned beans, draining and rinsing them can also remove some sodium. A basic can may be a better pantry purchase when you want to control the final flavor and ingredients.

6. Fish and Seafood

Seasoned seafood can look appealing because it appears ready for the oven or skillet. Grocery stores may sell fish with lemon butter, garlic, Cajun, or other coatings already included. Before purchasing, compare the price and ingredient list with plain fish or shrimp.

Plain seafood gives you more control over sauces and seasonings, which can be helpful when preparing different meals. A basic seasoning of lemon, pepper, garlic, and herbs can work with several types of fish. Check the package carefully, especially with frozen seafood, because some products contain added salt or preservatives. The plain option is not automatically cheaper, but it is worth comparing the cost per pound and the amount of seafood you are actually getting.

7. Ground Beef and Ground Turkey

Pre-seasoned ground meat is often marketed for tacos, burgers, meatballs, or other specific meals. It can save a step, but the seasoning may limit how you use the package. Plain ground beef or turkey can be divided among several recipes and seasoned differently depending on what you are making.

You can prepare taco meat one night, use another portion for pasta sauce, and season the rest for burgers or meatballs. Check the lean-to-fat ratio when comparing ground beef, since a lower price per pound does not always mean you are getting the same amount of usable meat. For ground turkey, compare the ingredient list and sodium content rather than assuming every package is identical. Buying plain makes it easier to control the flavor while keeping your meal options open.

When Buying Pre-Seasoned Foods Still Makes Sense

Buying plain is not always the best choice. A pre-seasoned product may be worth the extra cost when you are short on time, do not have the necessary ingredients, or would otherwise avoid cooking that meal altogether. Some seasoned products also go on sale or have a lower unit price than their plain counterparts.

The better approach is to compare the actual package price, serving size, ingredient list, and how you plan to use the food. If you already have seasonings at home, paying extra for a flavor packet may not make much sense. But if the convenience helps prevent takeout spending or food waste, the added cost may be worthwhile. The goal is to choose the version that gives you the best value for your household, not automatically avoid every prepared option.

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