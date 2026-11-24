And More!!!

The company's Maxillofacial Implant System caters to the specialised requirements of facial bone reconstruction and fracture fixation. Designed for applications involving the maxillofacial region, this product category includes implants intended to support the stabilisation and reconstruction of facial bone structures. From mini 0.6-0.8 mm plates

Siora also offers the Ilizarov External Fixator System, a specialised external fixation solution used in complex orthopaedic cases. Based on the circular external fixation principle, the system is used in selected procedures involving fracture stabilisation, limb lengthening, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction. Its modular configuration supports different treatment approaches depending on the clinical situation.

For Siora Surgicals, international expansion is not simply about introducing products into new markets. It is also about developing meaningful relationships with medical device distributors, importers, healthcare institutions, and other industry stakeholders.

The company aims to connect with Malaysian distributors seeking an established manufacturing partner for orthopaedic trauma implants. By offering a varied product portfolio, Siora intends to make it easier for potential business partners to explore multiple orthopaedic implant categories through a single manufacturing source.

Its manufacturing approach focuses on product development, precision, quality management, and consistency. The company also offers OEM and private-label manufacturing opportunities, subject to product specifications, regulatory requirements, and business arrangements.

The orthopedic implant range Siora supplies is approved by the Medical Device Authority of Malaysia.

Above all, the company follows the ISO 13485:2016 quality management system to control the medical device quality management process, ensuring consistent manufacturing, improving process traceability, and helping maintain consistent product quality.

Moreover, Siora also conforms to ISO 14971:2019 for risk management to control product-related risk and strengthen the safety and reliability of products.

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer of orthopaedic implants and instruments, offering a comprehensive portfolio of trauma fixation products and specialised orthopaedic solutions. The company focuses on manufacturing quality-driven products and developing business relationships with distributors and healthcare industry partners across international markets.

For business discussions and potential partnerships, we welcome distributors and industry professionals to meet with the Siora Surgicals team at WHX Dubai (formerly Arab Health). We look forward to connecting with you and exploring opportunities for collaboration.