Siora Surgicals: Bringing Advanced Orthopaedic Trauma Implant Solutions Closer To Malaysian Healthcare Professionals
With orthopaedic healthcare continuing to evolve, access to reliable orthopaedic implants and fixation systems remains an important consideration for hospitals, surgeons, and healthcare providers. Recognising the growing need for specialised orthopaedic solutions, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., an India-based orthopaedic implant manufacturer, is focusing on bringing its comprehensive range of trauma implant solutions closer to Malaysian healthcare professionals.
With over 3 decades of manufacturing experience, Siora Surgicals aims to support the medical community through a diverse portfolio of orthopedic implants in MalaysiaSpecialised Orthopaedic Solutions for Diverse Clinical Requirements
Orthopaedic procedures can involve a wide range of challenges, from complex fractures to delicate reconstructive interventions. Having access to appropriately designed fixation systems can help surgeons select suitable solutions according to individual patient conditions and surgical requirements.VARIOLOCK Locking Plate System
Siora Surgicals' Variable Angle Locking System is developed to offer flexibility in screw placement, allowing surgeons to adjust screw trajectories within the permitted angular range of the system. This feature can be particularly useful when addressing fractures with challenging anatomical patterns or when conventional fixed-angle screw positioning may not provide the desired fixation configuration. Some of the latest additions to this category by Siora include:
- Locking Variable Angle Olecranon Plate Locking Variable Angle Extra Articular Plate Locking Variable Angle Distal Humerus Posterolateral Plate Locking Variable Angle Distal Humerus Medial Plate
And More!!!Maxillofacial System
The company's Maxillofacial Implant System caters to the specialised requirements of facial bone reconstruction and fracture fixation. Designed for applications involving the maxillofacial region, this product category includes implants intended to support the stabilisation and reconstruction of facial bone structures. From mini 0.6-0.8 mm platesForefoot and Midfoot Locking Plate System Another important offering is the Forefoot and Midfoot Locking Plate System Ilizarov External Fixation System
Siora also offers the Ilizarov External Fixator System, a specialised external fixation solution used in complex orthopaedic cases. Based on the circular external fixation principle, the system is used in selected procedures involving fracture stabilisation, limb lengthening, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction. Its modular configuration supports different treatment approaches depending on the clinical situation.Supporting Malaysian Healthcare Through Manufacturing Expertise
For Siora Surgicals, international expansion is not simply about introducing products into new markets. It is also about developing meaningful relationships with medical device distributors, importers, healthcare institutions, and other industry stakeholders.
The company aims to connect with Malaysian distributors seeking an established manufacturing partner for orthopaedic trauma implants. By offering a varied product portfolio, Siora intends to make it easier for potential business partners to explore multiple orthopaedic implant categories through a single manufacturing source.
Its manufacturing approach focuses on product development, precision, quality management, and consistency. The company also offers OEM and private-label manufacturing opportunities, subject to product specifications, regulatory requirements, and business arrangements.Compliance with MDA and Required ISO Certifications
The orthopedic implant range Siora supplies is approved by the Medical Device Authority of Malaysia.
Above all, the company follows the ISO 13485:2016 quality management system to control the medical device quality management process, ensuring consistent manufacturing, improving process traceability, and helping maintain consistent product quality.
Moreover, Siora also conforms to ISO 14971:2019 for risk management to control product-related risk and strengthen the safety and reliability of products.About Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.
Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer of orthopaedic implants and instruments, offering a comprehensive portfolio of trauma fixation products and specialised orthopaedic solutions. The company focuses on manufacturing quality-driven products and developing business relationships with distributors and healthcare industry partners across international markets.
For business discussions and potential partnerships, we welcome distributors and industry professionals to meet with the Siora Surgicals team at WHX Dubai (formerly Arab Health). We look forward to connecting with you and exploring opportunities for collaboration.
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