MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILTON, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilities across Ontario can now unlock greater value from the transformer oil analysis programs they already have in place through a new collaboration between ENDVR Energy and Delta-X Research. The alliance brings Delta-X Research's Transformer Oil AnalystTM to Ontario's electricity distribution sector through ENDVR Energy's implementation expertise, transforming routine dissolved gas analysis (DGA) results into actionable, reliability-based asset management insights.

"Ontario utilities are already collecting the data needed to make more informed transformer investment decisions," said Jason Edwards, Vice President, Energy Services & Generation, of ENDVR Energy. "Delta-X Research's Transformer Oil Analyst is turning routine DGA results into quantitative risk intelligence, giving utilities a clearer understanding of asset condition, failure risk, and where to focus maintenance and capital investment dollars.”

The alliance expands ENDVR Energy's strategic portfolio of utility-focused solutions that improve operational performance without large-scale IT investments or complex system implementations.

Transformer Oil Analyst applies Reliability-based DGA, correlating dissolved gas patterns with real-world transformer failure data to quantify likelihood of failure so users can confidently assess risk. By moving beyond traditional threshold-based analysis, utilities can detect developing faults earlier, reduce false alarms, and focus attention on the highest-risk assets that require intervention.

"The value of transformer data is not just in the test results themselves, but in understanding which transformers need intervention first and how to prioritize maintenance and replacement within your fleet, especially with current transformer lead times exceeding five years in some cases," said Kayla Whitesel, Director of Sales with Delta-X Research. "Working with ENDVR Energy allows us to bring that capability directly to Ontario utilities through a team that understands the operational realities they face."

Transformer Oil Analyst enables Ontario utilities to:



Build a risk-ranked view of transformer fleets using existing DGA data.

Prioritize maintenance and capital investments based on likelihood of failure.

Reduce false alarms and improve confidence in asset health assessments. Implement advanced analytics without major changes to current sampling practices.



Reliability doesn't begin when a transformer fails. It begins with understanding which assets require attention before they cause an unplanned outage. By combining Delta-X Research's Reliability-based DGA analytics with ENDVR Energy's implementation expertise, Ontario utilities now have access to a powerful new approach for assessing transformer health and prioritizing investment decisions.

To learn more, schedule a demonstration, or discuss a pilot project, contact ENDVR Energy at .

About ENDVR Energy:

ENDVR Energy, a subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., is dedicated to delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency across the energy sector. Serving local distribution companies and their partners, we provide comprehensive services spanning design, engineering, construction, installation, inspections, and field services.

ENDVR Energy combines deep energy integration consulting and turnkey project management with hands-on asset protection services. By delivering precise utility locates, rigorous pole health testing, smart meter deployments, and EV readiness planning, our solutions safeguard critical distribution systems while accelerating clean energy transitions.

About Delta-X Research:

Delta-X Research provides the market-leading solution for managing and interpreting insulating liquid test data, including dissolved gas analysis (DGA). Delta-X Research's Transformer Oil AnalystTM with Monitor Watch decision-support tool uses innovative technology to detect incipient faults, assess risk, and prioritise transformer fleet for repair-or-replace decisions. Since 1992, utilities and heavy industry have relied on Delta-X Research to elevate their transformer maintenance programs.

Delta-X Research is a Canadian-founded company based in Victoria, British Columbia that helps safeguard transformers that deliver half of the electricity to consumers in the USA. Learn more about Delta-X Research:

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact: ENDVR Energy, Communications Department 200 Chisholm Drive, Milton, Ontario, Canada, L9T 3G9 Phone: (905) 876-7167 Email:... X (Twitter): @ENDVREnergy