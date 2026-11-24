MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) (“Blue Gold” or the“Company”) announced that its shareholders approved all resolutions presented at the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting held at 9 am ET, November 24, 2026.

“We are pleased that our shareholders approved these resolutions,” commented Kevin Clark, Executive Chairman of Blue Gold.“One of the approved resolutions provides for a share consolidation of the Company's publicly traded Class A ordinary shares on a 1:20 basis (one new share for 20 existing shares). The consolidation will not, in itself, affect shareholders' respective percentage ownership interests in the Company. The approved resolutions will also support the Company in progressing its corporate restructuring strategy.”

The approved resolutions provide for a 1:20 consolidation of the Company's authorized and issued share capital and the adoption of the Company's Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect it.

The Company will provide further updates regarding the timing and implementation of the share consolidation in due course.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) is a gold-focused company pursuing opportunities spanning gold mining, trading and financial services. Through its Standard Gold initiative, the Company is developing technology intended to connect physical gold ownership with digital financial services and payment infrastructure. For further information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the share consolidation, including its timing and effect, restructuring activities and Nasdaq listing compliance.

These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied, including because of the Company's financial condition, its ability to negotiate arrangements with creditors, access to capital, applicable regulatory requirements, technology development challenges and Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

There can be no assurance that any restructuring initiative, commercial relationship or planned development will be completed successfully. Readers should review the risk factors and other disclosures in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable laws.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For Further Information Contact:

...

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...