MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On-premise deployment, ongoing security maintenance, and continuity planning connect technology protection with the realities of serving guests

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is emphasizing operational resilience in its approach to cyber protection, bringing together local deployment options, ongoing software security maintenance, and a focus on how casino resorts prepare for disruption.

A technology incident can quickly become a guest service problem. Check-in, dining, player development, and other essential functions depend on systems that employees need throughout the day. For resort leaders, cyber protection therefore includes understanding which services depend on external connections and what can continue safely when those connections are unavailable.

“A question every resort executive should ask is: what happens to our operation if we have to disconnect from the internet?” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of QCI.“Answering that question means understanding your systems, your dependencies, and the decisions your team would need to make under pressure.”

QCI supports on-premise deployment, giving operators an option to retain data and operational knowledge within their own environments. That approach supports greater control over where systems run and how information is accessed.

Alongside deployment architecture, QCI's security work includes an agentic security framework supporting QCI Player and recurring software updates to address evolving vulnerabilities. The company views security maintenance as an ongoing responsibility throughout the life of a deployment.

For resort teams, resilience planning also requires coordination between technology leaders and the people responsible for guest service. Identifying essential workflows, defining decision authority, and preparing recovery procedures help connect technical planning with operational needs.

“Our customers have to think about the next guest arriving at the front desk, the next restaurant transaction, and the employees who need reliable tools,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QCI.“Cyber protection belongs in that operational conversation.”

For more information, visit qci.ai.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. (QCI) develops technology for casino and hospitality businesses and uses agentic AI extensively in its own operations. Its products include the QCI AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, which brings resort business functions together in a shared operational environment. QCI serves more than 325 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Europe. Its technology supports operators representing over $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI Resorts combines hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, and enterprise operations, with connections to gaming systems. A common AI foundation enables teams to work with current operational information, interact with the platform using natural language, and apply agentic capabilities across departments. This approach gives resort teams a coordinated view of their business and helps them act on information across functions.

Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno founded QCI. The company is headquartered in San Diego and maintains additional offices across North America. For more information, call (858) 299-5715 or visit qci.ai.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D.- and master's-level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools.

His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries - be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD - Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 16 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas serves as CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, which he co-founded. An entrepreneur and specialist in applied analytics, he has founded two companies developing products for casino gaming, education, and adult learning. His experience includes creating business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casino businesses and helping both individual properties and multi-property operators apply analytics to improve financial performance. Dr. Thomas has co-authored 16 books and more than 80 articles exploring gaming analytics and data science, and his inventions are represented in dozens of patents. His expertise spans the underlying data, analytical methods, and practical requirements of casino operations, informing his approach to building technology for gaming professionals.