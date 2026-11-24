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Wood Mackenzie spotlights Topline Demand Control and hierarchical grouping for localized dispatch among Virtual Peaker's Edge DERMS capabilities.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Peaker, a leading virtual power plant software company, has been featured in Wood Mackenzie's 2026 North America VPP Report, which identifies a shift in utility procurement toward dependable capacity rather than specific devices. The report places Virtual Peaker among the top four edge distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) providers in North America by disclosed deployments and highlights capabilities that help utilities coordinate distributed energy resources (DERs) across multiple asset types, aggregators, and programs.The report describes how leading DERMS providers are evolving beyond standalone program management to become utility operating layers. It specifically highlights two Virtual Peaker capabilities: Topline Demand Control, which provides predictable, dependable, and precise control over aggregate fleets of DERs, and hierarchical grouping, which enables localized dispatch at the feeder and substation level.Traditional DR events send the same command to every available device and measure how much energy shifted once the event is over. Topline Demand Control works differently. It forecasts available DER capacity in five-minute intervals, so operators know what they can count on before they dispatch. Utilities set the load shape they need, and the software continuously adjusts the devices to hold that target as conditions change. The system automatically optimizes dispatch around customer preferences and customer constraints, with no data scientist needed to build or review complex schedules.Hierarchical grouping lets a utility organize its resources to match how its grid and programs are actually set up. Groups can be nested by program, operating company, device type, location, or custom identifiers. A utility can send an event to a specific feeder or region to ease local constraints. Groups can also be layered, so one event can serve several programs at once, with EV charging in one area and demand response in another, and less disruption for customers.Both of these platform solutions support capacity planning and can help utilities defer grid and system upgrades by tapping underused behind-the-meter resources.“Utilities need to know not just how many devices are enrolled, but how much dependable capacity those resources can deliver at a specific time,” said Dr. William Burke, founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker.“Utilities can now rely on virtual power plants to move beyond managing device participation toward managing distributed resources against defined, measurable capacity requirements, giving them reliable control they can plan around.”The Wood Mackenzie report also identifies Virtual Peaker's new program with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, expanding the company's presence in Virginia, a market experiencing rapid data-center growth. Virtual Peaker's deployments span investor-owned utilities and electric cooperatives, reflecting its reach across different utility models.The report also places Virtual Peaker among the top five vendors in utility-managed charging deployments.To learn more about Virtual Peaker's VPP platform, Topline Demand Control and localized dispatch, visit .About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a leading virtual power plant software company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit or connect on LinkedIn.

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Virtual Peaker Recognized in Wood Mackenzie 2026 North America VPP Report as Utilities Prioritize Reliable Capacity News Provided By Virtual Peaker November 24, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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