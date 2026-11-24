Kimberly Meyer -“AMERICAN FARMER'S DAUGHTER”

United Republic Records

AMC Label Group

Nebraska-raised country-rock artist, military veteran, and four-time 2026 Josie Music Awards nominee delivers a guitar-driven tribute to family,

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kimberly Meyer, the Nebraska-raised country-rock artist, military veteran, and four-time 2026 Josie Music Awards nominee delivers a guitar-driven tribute to family, resilience, and the American heartland through United Republic Records.Some artists sing about their roots. Kimberly Meyer wears hers like a badge of honor. With the release of her latest single,“American Farmer's Daughter,” available November 24 through her independent label, United Republic Records, Meyer delivers a powerful piece of country rock that comes with a little dirt under its fingernails, a healthy dose of rock-and-roll attitude, and an unapologetic sense of identity.Fueled by driving guitars, an organic rhythm section, and a commanding vocal presence, the track finds its home somewhere between modern country rock, Americana, and the unmistakable spirit of heartland rock. It's nostalgic without being sentimental, patriotic without being preachy, and confident without having anything to prove. But beneath the grit lies a deeply personal story. Raised on a farm in rural Northeast Nebraska, Meyer learned early that kindness and toughness are not mutually exclusive. Those lessons would become the foundation of a life that has taken her from the fields of Nebraska to the stages of Nashville and into a distinguished military career spanning more than 15 years with the 147th Army Band, where she assumed command of herunit in 2022.The release date itself carries special significance. November 24 marks the birthday of Meyer's late father, whose influence helped shape both the woman and the artist she has become. Although he never served in the military himself, he proudly stood alongside her mother throughout the defining milestones of her military career.Recorded in Nashville this past September,“American Farmer's Daughter” also brings Meyer's Story full circle. In 2010, she and her father boarded an airplane for the first time together, bound for Music City. Returning to Nashville years later to record a song honoring his legacy made the experience all the more meaningful.Even the single's cover art tells a story. Photographed on her family farm, Meyer stands against the Nebraska landscape with her military combat uniform jacket draped over her shoulder and the American flag prominently displayed.The release caps an impressive stretch for the independent artist. In September, Meyer celebrated the release of“Do It To Yourself” with a packed-out release show in Lincoln, Nebraska. She also earned four nominations at the 2026 Josie Music Awards, including Female Country Vocalist of the Year, Country EP of the Year for Dirt Road Detour, Female Country Song of the Year for“Two-Lane Therapy,” and Social Impact Song of the Year: Multi-Genre for“Music City Miseries.”At a time when authenticity has become one of the music industry's most overused buzzwords, Kimberly Meyer offers something that requires no marketing spin: a life lived, a story worth telling, and the musical conviction to tell it on her own terms.“American Farmer's Daughter” isn't simply a song about where Meyer comes from. It's a declaration of everything that upbringing has allowed her to become.“American Farmer's Daughter” is available November 24, 2026, on digital streaming platforms through United Republic Records.MEDIA & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIESKimberly Meyer is available for phone and video interviews, radio appearances, podcasts, andeditorial features in support of the release.Artist: Kimberly MeyerSingle: American Farmer's DaughterRelease Date: November 24, 2026Record Label: United Republic RecordsGenre: Country Rock / Americana / Heartland Rock

Rob Freeman

US NEWS REPORT

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KIMBERLY MEYER DIGS DEEP INTO HER ROOTS WITH 'AMERICAN FARMER'S DAUGHTER' News Provided By US NEWS REPORT November 24, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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