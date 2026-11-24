Celebrating a Century of Service, Lacerenza-Macari Family Funeral Home Carries a 1926 Tradition of Hands-On Care Into Its Fourth Generation

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For four generations, the Lacerenza and Macari family has served Stamford area families through loss, continuing a tradition of personal, hands-on care that began in 1926. Jerry Macari, Jr., President and Senior Licensed Funeral Director, leads the family firm today alongside Jerry Macari, Sr., Toni Lacerenza, and Jesse Latorraca, each a licensed funeral director carrying forward the same commitment to families that has defined the business since its founding.Every family served by Lacerenza-Macari Family Funeral Home receives preparation performed entirely on the funeral home's own premises at 8 Schuyler Avenue, a practice the family has maintained since Anthony D. Lacerenza founded the business in 1926. This in-house approach allows the same licensed staff who meet with a family to personally oversee every step of care, rather than sending that work elsewhere. The firm continues to bring this hands-on approach to family funeral services across Fairfield County, alongside burial, cremation, memorial, and veteran services for every tradition.The compassion and patience the Macari and Lacerenza family brings to each arrangement conference reflects a philosophy passed down through four generations: that every family deserves guidance that is personal, unhurried, and suited to their own traditions. The firm's reputation for steady, attentive care is reflected in its perfect 5.0 average rating across more than 40 Google reviews. That consistency, built over a century, remains the foundation of how the family approaches every arrangement today.Families planning ahead or facing an immediate need are welcome to reach the funeral home directly at (203) 324-0158, any hour of the day or night. Additional information about the firm's services and staff is also available on its Google Business Profile.About Lacerenza-Macari Family Funeral Home:Lacerenza-Macari Family Funeral Home is a family owned and independent funeral home located at 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford, Connecticut. Founded in 1926 by Anthony D. Lacerenza, the firm is now in its fourth generation under President and Senior Licensed Funeral Director Jerry Macari, Jr., alongside licensed funeral directors Jerry Macari, Sr., Toni Lacerenza, and Jesse Latorraca. The firm performs all preparation services on its own premises and provides traditional funeral, cremation, memorial, veteran, and pre-planning services, and arranges green burial options, for families throughout Stamford and the surrounding communities. The funeral home is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More information is available at .

Jerry Macari

Lacerenza Macari Funeral Home

+1 203-324-0158

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lacerenza-Macari Family Funeral Home Continues Fourth Generation of Stamford Service News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 24, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.