MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New contract intelligence reports help Procurement identify supplier terms that deserve attention, prepare vendor discussions, and support renewal decisions.

- Olga V. Mack, CEO, TermScoutSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TermScout today announced an expanded tactical reporting experience in Certify, its AI-powered contract intelligence platform. The Procurement Executive Brief, Comparative Benchmark Report, and Contract Signals Report help teams prepare for negotiations and renewals with agreement findings, supported comparisons, and available evidence organized around the decisions at hand.When a supplier agreement is up for review or renewal, Procurement needs to know which terms are worth discussing and what evidence supports that conversation. Finding a contractual difference is only the beginning. The next step is deciding whether it warrants a question, an internal review, or a conversation with the vendor.Reports Built for the Next Vendor Conversation● Procurement Executive Brief: Summarizes an individual agreement's key findings and recommended review steps. A procurement team can use it to focus an internal review, identify terms that need confirmation, and enter a renewal or vendor discussion with a clearer agenda.● Comparative Benchmark Report: Compares selected agreements and topics using supported TermScout Market evidence and a chosen Company Standard where applicable. For a specific vendor discussion, the report helps teams identify material differences and understand which positions merit a closer look.● Market benchmarks describe observed practices in comparable agreements; Company Standard reflects the organization's selected reference agreement.Contract Signals Report: Brings available Contract Signals together with their supporting findings, evidence, and limitations. It helps teams understand the basis for an assessment and identify what to review before they raise an issue with a vendor or Legal.Evidence That Supports Practical Procurement DecisionsA supplier conversation is more useful when the team can distinguish a provision that needs attention from one that is simply different. These reports help Procurement explain what it found, where the comparison comes from, and which questions to carry forward. They support professional judgment rather than replacing it.“A procurement team needs to know which terms deserve attention and have the evidence to explain why,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout.“These reports bring contract findings and comparisons into a format teams can use to prepare vendor discussions and decide what to do next.”The reports build on Certify's agreement analysis, market benchmarking, Company Standard comparisons, and Procurement View. Available Signals and comparisons depend on the agreement, supporting data, and account access. Where a supported comparison is unavailable, the report should not be treated as proof of a market norm.To see the reports in action, book a Procurement demo atAbout TermScoutTermScout provides AI-powered contract intelligence through Certifyand independent contract certification through TrustMarkTM. Certify helps teams understand agreement terms, compare supported positions, and identify issues that deserve attention. TrustMark provides independent certification for specific qualifying agreement versions.Learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">termscout.

Renee Donis

TermScout

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TermScout Expands Certify® with Reports for Procurement Negotiations and Renewals News Provided By TermScout November 24, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Law, Technology



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