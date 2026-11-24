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Teaching English in Europe back on the table. The new UK-EU youth scheme reopens a major market for young Britons looking to gain international work experience.

- Andy HealyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Teaching English in Europe is within reach for young Britons following the agreement of a UK-EU Youth Experience Scheme in Brussels on 20th November.According to The TEFL Org, the UK's largest provider of TEFL training, Europe is one of the biggest markets for English language teaching, especially at language schools in countries like Spain, Italy, France and Germany.Since freedom of movement ended, working in Europe became more difficult due to the strict visa and sponsorship requirements that many language schools face when hiring applicants. As a result, many European employers stopped looking to the UK for teachers, giving other teachers with EU passports a significant advantage in their job search.This new scheme changes that. Up to 100,000 young UK nationals will be able to live, work, study or travel in the EU each year for up to three years without needing a formal job offer to qualify. This also means that language schools could recruit teachers from the UK with much more ease than before.The agreement comes at a time where more young people look overseas for career prospects. For instance, research from the John Smith Centre at the University of Glasgow found that 49% of UK nationals from 16–29 years of age have“seriously considered” moving abroad to find work.This opens new opportunities for teachers who have previously ruled out teaching in Europe because of the difficulty in finding employers willing to sponsor their work permit. With the new agreement, British teachers could find work at language schools with a TEFL qualification. A bachelor's degree isn't always essential, but it's preferred by most employers.If you don't have a TEFL certificate, getting certified now means being the first to apply when positions become available.Andy Healy, Manager Director of The TEFL Org, said:“This deal is a huge step forward for the young people of Britain who have seen European teaching opportunities slip out of reach in recent years. At The TEFL Org, we know how living and working abroad transforms lives, building confidence, cultural understanding, and career skills. This scheme opens the door to one of the world's largest English teaching markets. With Europe back on the table, now is the ideal time for young people to get TEFL-certified and put themselves at the front of the queue.”For more information about TEFL qualifications and teaching overseas, visitNote to editorsDetails of the Youth Experience Scheme are taken from the UK-EU Summit 2026 joint statement and the UK Government's explainer, published on GOV on 20th November 2026The John Smith Centre research was conducted by Focaldata among a nationally representative sample of 523 UK 16-29-year-olds between 11th and 14th August 2026. Findings were published on 9th September.

Alan Moir

The TEFL Org

+44 1349 800600

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The TEFL Org welcomes UK-EU youth mobility deal News Provided By The TEFL Org November 24, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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