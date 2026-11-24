Artist impression of the planned tennis courts at 101 Racquet Club. Final facilities may vary.

Artist impression of the planned padel courts at 101 Racquet Club. Final facilities may vary.

Artist impression of the planned garden seating at 101 Racquet Club. Final facilities may vary.

Opening 15 December 2026, the club pairs tennis and padel with a garden setting and a reason to stay after the game.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 101 Racquet Club is preparing to open on 15 December 2026 in Sukhumvit 101, bringing three covered tennis courts, two covered padel courts and a relaxed social setting to a Bangkok neighbourhood near BTS Punnawithi.The idea is simple: make time for a good game, and leave a little room for what comes afterwards. Created for people who enjoy both the sport and the company, the club brings court time and time together into the same setting.The design takes its cues from a warm, understated palette. Terracotta-toned courts sit beneath cream canopies, with deep-green backdrops and planting softening the surroundings. The intended atmosphere is easy-going and considered, with the energy of the game at its centre.Beyond the courts, a planned garden seating area gives players and their friends somewhere to pause, catch up and watch the next match unfold. It is part of a broader vision for the club: a place that can become a familiar meeting point, whether the visit begins with a competitive rally or a first attempt at a new sport.With tennis and padel in one location, 101 Racquet Club aims to welcome established players alongside newcomers. Friends can build a regular game into their week, while those curious about either sport can explore the club and its booking options online.For people living or working along Sukhumvit, the location near BTS Punnawithi offers a neighbourhood base for a game and a change of pace. The club's focus is on a welcoming setting where sport fits naturally into everyday life.Advance court bookings for the opening period are available through the official website. For the latest opening information, court availability and club details, visit 101racquet.About 101 Racquet Club101 Racquet Club is a new tennis and padel venue in Sukhumvit 101, Bangkok, with three covered tennis courts, two covered padel courts and a planned garden social space. Its official opening is scheduled for 15 December 2026.

Sarun Vichayabhai

101 Racquet Club

sarun@101racquet

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101 Racquet Club Introduces a New Home for Tennis and Padel in Bangkok News Provided By 101 Racquet Club November 24, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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