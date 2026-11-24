MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As residents and authorities alike gear up for UAE National Day, the country's Ministry of Interior has announced 'Exercise Etihad 55' on November 25, across all emirates.

The exercise, which will be conducted in coordination with the relevant authorities, will involve field movements by participating units, the UAE ministry added.

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Public must not take photographs, the ministry said, adding that the public should stay away from exercise sites, and give police units the right of way.

Eid Al Etihad 2026

The country is in a state of anticipation as it marks its 55th year since the Union, and expats and citizens alike will come together to celebrate Eid Al Etihad 2026.

But before heading out to celebrate, motorists and residents have been urged to familiarise themselves with the rules governing the occasion. The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued guidelines to ensure National Day celebrations remain safe, orderly and enjoyable for everyone.

The ministry has cautioned against unauthorised vehicle parades, excessive noise, improper car decorations and behaviour that could put other road users at risk. Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the 13 Eid Al Etihad guidelines that the UAE ministry has issued.

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