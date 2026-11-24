MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you're in the UAE tonight, step out and look up. You'll spot the November full moon or the Beaver Moon.

The Beaver Moon is a Supermoon that occurs approximately every 12 months. A Supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth, making it slightly larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

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"Tonight, the Moon is approximately 360,000 km away from Earth," Khadijah Al Hariri, Operations Manager at Dubai Astronomy Group, said.

The group also hosted a special Supermoon observation event at SEE Institute, The Sustainable City, Dubai. Around 130 participants attended the event.

It offered visitors "an opportunity to observe the Moon through telescopes, explore its craters and surface features, and learn more about our closest celestial neighbour", she added, sharing the video of the Moon through the telescope. Take a look at the stunning clip below:

Here are some photographs of the full moon in all its glory as it lights up the dark UAE sky.

Why is it called Beaver Moon?

Supermoons like this often have a name that is used to refer to them. The November full moon is traditionally called the Beaver Moon.

According to the UK's Meteorological Office, there can be multiple reasons for this being the name of the moon.

The first possible reason is that this is traditionally the time when beaver traps used to be set, as the animals would prepare to hibernate therefore increasing activity.

This full moon is also sometimes called the the Frost Moon, a name associated with the cold weather of late autumn.

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