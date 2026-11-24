MENAFN - African Press Organization)

South Sudan is targeting a long-term crude production goal of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), leveraging new exploration, enhanced oil recovery and infrastructure development to drive economic growth. Speaking during the opening of the seventh edition of South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) in Juba today, government and industry leaders called for greater private sector participation across the energy value chain, positioning hydrocarbons as a catalyst for industrialization, electrification and socioeconomic development.

Delivering the opening keynote, Hon. Africano Mande Gedima, Minister of Presidential Affairs, South Sudan, emphasized that oil remains the backbone of the national economy, funding peace initiatives and public services. Challenging delegates to focus on tangible socioeconomic outcomes, he urged investors to partner with national oil company Nilepet across exploration, pipeline development, refining and regional energy infrastructure.

“While we are here, we must ask a simple question: how do we turn our oil into electricity, jobs, schools, hospitals and prosperity for all,” he said.“South Sudan is open for investment and it is ready and stable. We don't want investors who only come to take, but partners who create jobs for our youth, respect the environment and share dividends fairly.”

Hon. Eng. Awow Daniel Chuang, Caretaker Minister of Petroleum, South Sudan, outlined a multi-pronged strategy to raise output from nearly 170,000 bpd to 200,000 bpd within two to three years, with a longer-term goal of 400,000 bpd. Alongside plans to launch a new five-block licensing round, Minister Chuang emphasized the deployment of enhanced recovery technologies at mature fields and the development of domestic refining and road infrastructure to reduce logistics costs, which account for $70 million in annual losses.

“We are looking for oil,” Minister Chuang stated.“We must use technology to improve our recovery factors and build our own refineries and roads so we can optimize costs and ensure energy security.”

On the global front, H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reaffirmed South Sudan's strategic role in supporting oil market stability amid geopolitical disruptions to global supply chains.

“What is clear is that there are immense opportunities for investment and growth across South Sudan,” Al Ghais said.“With global demand rising to 120 million barrels per day by 2050, South Sudan is well-positioned to play a crucial role in ensuring energy market stability.”

Beyond the petroleum sector, South Sudan is looking to leverage hydrocarbon revenues to address its electricity deficit. Hon. Eng. Madhieu Achuil Mawien, Undersecretary of Energy and Dams, South Sudan, highlighted that national electricity access remains below 10%, while reliance on diesel-fired generation drives tariffs as high as 32 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Outlining a roadmap to achieve 50% electricity access by 2035, Mawien stated:“We want to move from diesel today to solar, hydropower, gas-to-power and regional power trade. South Sudan is safe, and we need committed partners with blended finance and private capital to help light up our nation.”

Reinforcing the importance of domestic resource development, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, argued that South Sudan's estimated 3.5 billion barrels of oil reserves represent merely the“tip of the iceberg” in one of the world's most under-drilled basins. Rejecting external pressure to leave African hydrocarbons in the ground, Ayuk stressed that maximizing production and empowering local entrepreneurs are both moral and economic imperatives.

“We want South Sudanese to have a better life and we are going to produce every drop to lift our people out of poverty,” Ayuk declared.“Local content can no longer be an afterthought – it has to be something we push and participate in.”

The opening of SSOP 2026 underscored a shift toward integrated energy sector development, with South Sudan seeking to translate upstream investment into downstream expansion, regional trade and greater domestic electricity access. With new acreage coming to market and infrastructure development high on the government's agenda, opportunities for investors increasingly extend beyond crude production to the broader energy value chain.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.Download logo