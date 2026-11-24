Third Bansuricankids Music With A Mission Benefit Concert In Mumbai To Transform Childhood Leukaemia Care In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 24th November 2026: A shared commitment to ensuring that no child with cancer walks alone brought together distinguished personalities from medicine, music, public service, sports, cancer research and patient advocacy at the third Bansuri–CanKids Music with a Mission benefit concert, held at the Y. B. Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai. The event also marked the launch of 'O Saathi Chal... So No Child Walks Alone', a campaign celebrating the power of companionship and collective action in transforming childhood cancer care in India.
Founded by S. Radhakrishnan (SRK) and Jaya Radhakrishnan, Bansuri's Music with a Mission is a platform that brings music and social purpose together, supporting NGOs and charitable causes through music. Its annual benefit concert for CanKids has now completed its third edition.
The campaign celebrates the spirit of Saathis - individuals who choose to walk alongside children with cancer and their families, providing the support, resources and encouragement needed throughout their treatment journey.
Addressing the Childhood Leukaemia Challenge
An estimated 20,000–22,000 children and adolescents develop leukaemia in India every year. The major types of leukaemia - acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), acute promyelocytic leukaemia (APML) and chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) - involve different treatment pathways, challenges and survival outcomes.
Over the past two decades, advances in diagnostics, treatment protocols, risk stratification, supportive care, targeted medicines and newer therapies have significantly transformed what is medically possible. However, the benefits of these advances are not equally accessible to every child.
Delayed diagnosis, gaps in access to specialist treatment, the high cost of advanced diagnostics and medicines, treatment-related complications and financial hardship continue to affect treatment outcomes. Ensuring timely diagnosis, access to quality treatment and comprehensive support remains critical to improving survival and quality of life for children with cancer.
Personal Stories of Courage, Compassion and Commitment
The event brought together several remarkable Saathis whose personal journeys and contributions reflect the importance of collective responsibility in childhood cancer care.
Among them was Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ashwin Balachand Mehta, one of India's pioneers of interventional cardiology. For Dr Mehta, childhood leukaemia is deeply personal. Nearly 20 years ago, he lost his beloved nephew to acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at the age of just 19.
At the concert, Dr Mehta and his wife pledged Rs 10 lakh to directly support 50 children with cancer, joining CanKids' Champions of Childhood Cancer Gold Circle.
Another inspiring Saathi is Sajjid Shapoo, a highly decorated Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and father of childhood cancer survivor Myrrah. When the funds set aside for his daughter's cancer treatment were no longer required, Shapoo insisted that they be used to support other children battling cancer.
His generosity supported CanKids' efforts to make minimal residual disease (MRD) testing accessible to children undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), helping strengthen access to precision diagnostics and informed treatment decisions.
For Avneesh and Malika Raghuvanshi, childhood leukaemia is also a deeply personal journey. Their son, Krishang, is a childhood ALL survivor. His brother, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, represents the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In honour of his brother's cancer journey, Angkrish carries the CanKids logo on his cricket bat during the IPL, taking the message of childhood cancer awareness to one of India's biggest sporting platforms.
Avneesh, a former CanKids Board member, and Malika have remained committed supporters of children with cancer. One brother survived childhood leukaemia; the other carries the cause onto the cricket field.
The initiative also recognises the contribution of Professor Vaskar Saha, a pioneering cancer scientist whose work advances the science and understanding of childhood cancer.
Bringing Different Worlds Together for One Cause
Speaking about the launch of O Saathi Chal... So No Child Walks Alone, Mukul Marwah, Vice Chairman of CanKids and Chair of its Board Medical and Research Committee, a retired Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer with 44 years of administrative experience in the Government of India, said:“A Saathi is someone who chooses to walk alongside a child with cancer, bringing whatever they can to make that journey easier and the chances of survival greater.
“What makes O Saathi Chal so special is that it brings together people from completely different walks of life. Radhakrishnan and Jaya have created a platform through music; Dr Mehta brings extraordinary compassion and generosity; Professor Vaskar Saha advances the science; Sajjid Shapoo has helped make precision diagnostics accessible; and the Raghuvanshi family carries our cause onto the cricket field.
“After 44 years in public administration, I have learned that lasting change happens when committed people, institutions and systems work together. The Bansuri–CanKids partnership demonstrates how different worlds can come together around a shared purpose.”
Through O Saathi Chal... So No Child Walks Alone, Bansuri and CanKids seek to strengthen the network of individuals, institutions and supporters committed to improving childhood cancer care in India. The initiative reinforces a simple but powerful message: no child should have to face cancer alone, and every individual can make a difference by becoming a Saathi.
Founded by S. Radhakrishnan (SRK) and Jaya Radhakrishnan, Bansuri's Music with a Mission is a platform that brings music and social purpose together, supporting NGOs and charitable causes through music. Its annual benefit concert for CanKids has now completed its third edition.
The campaign celebrates the spirit of Saathis - individuals who choose to walk alongside children with cancer and their families, providing the support, resources and encouragement needed throughout their treatment journey.
Addressing the Childhood Leukaemia Challenge
An estimated 20,000–22,000 children and adolescents develop leukaemia in India every year. The major types of leukaemia - acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), acute promyelocytic leukaemia (APML) and chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) - involve different treatment pathways, challenges and survival outcomes.
Over the past two decades, advances in diagnostics, treatment protocols, risk stratification, supportive care, targeted medicines and newer therapies have significantly transformed what is medically possible. However, the benefits of these advances are not equally accessible to every child.
Delayed diagnosis, gaps in access to specialist treatment, the high cost of advanced diagnostics and medicines, treatment-related complications and financial hardship continue to affect treatment outcomes. Ensuring timely diagnosis, access to quality treatment and comprehensive support remains critical to improving survival and quality of life for children with cancer.
Personal Stories of Courage, Compassion and Commitment
The event brought together several remarkable Saathis whose personal journeys and contributions reflect the importance of collective responsibility in childhood cancer care.
Among them was Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ashwin Balachand Mehta, one of India's pioneers of interventional cardiology. For Dr Mehta, childhood leukaemia is deeply personal. Nearly 20 years ago, he lost his beloved nephew to acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at the age of just 19.
At the concert, Dr Mehta and his wife pledged Rs 10 lakh to directly support 50 children with cancer, joining CanKids' Champions of Childhood Cancer Gold Circle.
Another inspiring Saathi is Sajjid Shapoo, a highly decorated Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and father of childhood cancer survivor Myrrah. When the funds set aside for his daughter's cancer treatment were no longer required, Shapoo insisted that they be used to support other children battling cancer.
His generosity supported CanKids' efforts to make minimal residual disease (MRD) testing accessible to children undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), helping strengthen access to precision diagnostics and informed treatment decisions.
For Avneesh and Malika Raghuvanshi, childhood leukaemia is also a deeply personal journey. Their son, Krishang, is a childhood ALL survivor. His brother, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, represents the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In honour of his brother's cancer journey, Angkrish carries the CanKids logo on his cricket bat during the IPL, taking the message of childhood cancer awareness to one of India's biggest sporting platforms.
Avneesh, a former CanKids Board member, and Malika have remained committed supporters of children with cancer. One brother survived childhood leukaemia; the other carries the cause onto the cricket field.
The initiative also recognises the contribution of Professor Vaskar Saha, a pioneering cancer scientist whose work advances the science and understanding of childhood cancer.
Bringing Different Worlds Together for One Cause
Speaking about the launch of O Saathi Chal... So No Child Walks Alone, Mukul Marwah, Vice Chairman of CanKids and Chair of its Board Medical and Research Committee, a retired Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer with 44 years of administrative experience in the Government of India, said:“A Saathi is someone who chooses to walk alongside a child with cancer, bringing whatever they can to make that journey easier and the chances of survival greater.
“What makes O Saathi Chal so special is that it brings together people from completely different walks of life. Radhakrishnan and Jaya have created a platform through music; Dr Mehta brings extraordinary compassion and generosity; Professor Vaskar Saha advances the science; Sajjid Shapoo has helped make precision diagnostics accessible; and the Raghuvanshi family carries our cause onto the cricket field.
“After 44 years in public administration, I have learned that lasting change happens when committed people, institutions and systems work together. The Bansuri–CanKids partnership demonstrates how different worlds can come together around a shared purpose.”
Through O Saathi Chal... So No Child Walks Alone, Bansuri and CanKids seek to strengthen the network of individuals, institutions and supporters committed to improving childhood cancer care in India. The initiative reinforces a simple but powerful message: no child should have to face cancer alone, and every individual can make a difference by becoming a Saathi.
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