MENAFN - GetNews)"Qingdao Tune Technology Co., Ltd."Qingdao Tune Technology Co., Ltd. (TUNE), a professional Chinese manufacturer, provides customized Food Bikes, COC Food Trailers, Piaggio APE Carts, Food Carts, Food Kiosks, Food Trucks, Food Trailers, Shower Trailers, Toilet Trailers, and ADA Toilet Trailers. With a 4,500-square-meter factory and exports to over 50 countries, TUNE supports global B2B buyers through custom design, manufacturing, quality inspection, and comprehensive customer service.

QINGDAO, China - Nov. 24, 2026 - Qingdao Tune Technology Co., Ltd. (TUNE), a professional manufacturer of customized mobile food service and sanitation facilities, is expanding its international business presence with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile commercial solutions. Operating from an approximately 4,500-square-meter manufacturing facility in Qingdao, Shandong, the company serves distributors, rental operators, event organizers, contractors, and commercial entrepreneurs seeking customized products and reliable manufacturing partnerships. With products exported to more than 50 countries across five continents, TUNE continues to support international buyers with integrated design, manufacturing, quality inspection, and customer service.

Customized Mobile Solutions for Diverse Commercial Applications

As businesses increasingly explore flexible food service models and temporary commercial facilities, customized mobile units offer opportunities to serve customers in different locations and operating environments. TUNE addresses these requirements through a diversified product portfolio covering mobile catering, street vending, event services, and portable sanitation.

Its food service range includes COC food trailers, commercial food trailers, food trucks, food kiosks, food carts, food bikes, and Piaggio APE carts. The company also manufactures outdoor kitchen pods and other customized mobile business facilities, helping customers develop solutions based on their business concepts, space requirements, and functional preferences.

For international buyers sourcing specialized mobile catering equipment, TUNE offers a dedicated COC Series featuring round, square, and Airstream-style designs. As a manufacturer of customized COC Food Trailer solutions, the company supports customers in discussing product configurations and relevant conformity documentation for their intended markets. Its design and manufacturing capabilities allow buyers to explore different layouts, exterior designs, and functional arrangements according to project requirements.

Supporting Mobile Food Businesses with Flexible Product Options

Different food businesses require different equipment formats. Full-scale catering operations may need spacious mobile kitchens, while smaller retailers and event vendors may prefer compact vending solutions.

TUNE provides customized Food Trucks and Food Trailers for mobile restaurants, catering businesses, festivals, and commercial food service projects. Customers can discuss interior layouts, serving arrangements, equipment requirements, materials, and exterior branding during the design process. These customization options help distributors and entrepreneurs develop products suited to their target customers and local business environments.

For buyers seeking compact mobile retail formats, TUNE also offers Food Kiosks and Food Carts in different configurations. These products can serve shopping areas, markets, outdoor events, promotional activities, and other commercial locations where flexible vending facilities are needed.

The company's Food Bikes portfolio includes electric food bikes, manual food bikes, and vintage pedal models. These products provide additional options for mobile vending concepts that prioritize compact designs and flexible operation.

TUNE also manufactures classic and electric Piaggio APE Carts, offering customized three-wheel mobile units for applications such as coffee service, street vending, and promotional activities. By covering multiple vehicle and vending formats, the company enables international buyers to explore a broader range of mobile business opportunities through one manufacturing partner.

Mobile Sanitation Facilities for Events and Commercial Projects

Beyond food service equipment, TUNE provides mobile sanitation solutions for outdoor events, construction sites, hospitality projects, temporary facilities, and other locations requiring flexible restroom and shower infrastructure.

Its product portfolio includes Toilet Trailers, stall restroom trailers, ADA Toilet Trailers, and Shower Trailers. Different layouts and configurations can be discussed according to the intended application, user requirements, and project specifications.

For event organizers, rental companies, and commercial contractors, customized restroom trailers can provide practical sanitation facilities where permanent infrastructure is unavailable or insufficient. Buyers sourcing accessible restroom solutions can consult TUNE about ADA-related product configurations and the applicable requirements in their destination markets.

The company's shower trailer solutions also serve projects involving outdoor activities, temporary workforce accommodation, camping facilities, and other mobile sanitation applications. Through customized design and coordinated production, TUNE aims to help customers select suitable mobile facilities for different operational environments.

Manufacturing Capabilities and Quality Management

Founded in 2015, TUNE operates an approximately 4,500-square-meter manufacturing facility in Qingdao, China. Its production procedures cover material preparation, laser cutting, measuring and shaping, welding, polishing, painting, assembly, quality inspection, and packaging.

The company combines manufacturing operations with design and project coordination capabilities. Its cross-functional team includes international sales and project consultants, CAD and 3D industrial designers, order tracking specialists, creative media professionals, and operations and logistics personnel.

During the customization process, the design team can prepare 2D floor plans, 3D renderings, and structural fabrication drawings to help customers evaluate product concepts before manufacturing. This coordinated approach allows buyers to discuss technical requirements, functional layouts, materials, and design preferences at different stages of project development.

TUNE identifies CE marking, ISO 9001, DOT-related certification, EPR documentation, and Certificates of Conformity (COC) among its quality and compliance credentials. The company also reports third-party inspection activities involving organizations such as SGS and Intertek. Buyers are encouraged to verify individual document scope and destination-market applicability when evaluating products for specific regulatory requirements.

International Experience and End-to-End Customer Support

According to company-reported figures, TUNE has exported products to more than 50 countries across five continents. North America accounts for approximately 60% of its sales, followed by Europe at 25%. The company also serves customers in Central and South America, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions.

To support international procurement, TUNE provides assistance throughout the customer cooperation process. Pre-sales services include product consultation, project evaluation, customized design recommendations, layout planning, material and equipment suggestions, and detailed quotations.

During manufacturing, customers can receive production progress updates and photos or videos when required. Before shipment, products undergo final inspection covering structural construction, functionality, appearance, and durability. After delivery, the company continues to provide operation guidance, technical support, maintenance recommendations, and spare parts assistance.

This combination of product customization, manufacturing coordination, and ongoing customer support is designed to help distributors, project developers, rental operators, and entrepreneurs manage their purchasing requirements more effectively.

Building Long-Term Partnerships in the Global Mobile Equipment Market

As demand for mobile food service and temporary sanitation facilities develops across international markets, buyers increasingly value suppliers that can combine product diversity with practical customization and dependable project communication.

With its manufacturing experience, broad mobile product portfolio, and export-oriented service capabilities, TUNE aims to build long-term partnerships with international distributors and commercial customers. From customized food vending vehicles to mobile restroom and shower facilities, the company continues to develop solutions for businesses and projects seeking flexible mobile infrastructure.

About Qingdao Tune Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Tune Technology Co., Ltd. (TUNE) is a China-based manufacturer specializing in the research, development, design, and production of customized mobile food service and sanitation facilities. Founded in 2015, the company operates an approximately 4,500-square-meter manufacturing facility in Qingdao, Shandong, China. Its product portfolio includes Food Bikes, COC Food Trailer models, Piaggio APE Carts, Food Carts, Food Kiosks, Food Trucks, Food Trailers, Shower Trailers, Toilet Trailers, and ADA Toilet Trailers, as well as outdoor kitchen pods and other customized mobile commercial facilities. Serving customers in more than 50 countries across five continents, TUNE provides product design, customized manufacturing, quality inspection, and customer support for international distributors, entrepreneurs, event organizers, and commercial project developers.