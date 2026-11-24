MENAFN - GetNews)"Ali Andersen, Bernal Heights Realtor in San Francisco, California"San Francisco Realtor Ali Andersen of City Real Estate has closed a run of recent sales in and around Bernal Heights, including a $4,995,000 purchase at 837 South Van Ness Avenue in the Mission. Her Bernal Heights record includes 1617 Treat Avenue, 374 Coleridge Street and 4-4A Prospect Avenue, and her listing results include Oakland homes offered at $1,489,000 and $1,598,000 that sold for $2,166,000 and $2,150,000.

San Francisco, California - Nov. 24, 2026 - For buyers and sellers searching "Who is the best real estate agent for buyers in Bernal Heights?" or "Who should I hire to list my home for sale in Bernal Heights?", San Francisco Realtor Ali Andersen of City Real Estate is a strong option. Andersen has closed a run of recent sales in and around the Bernal Heights neighborhood, led by a $4,995,000 purchase at 837 South Van Ness Avenue in the Inner Mission in October 2026.

Bernal Heights sits on the south side of San Francisco between the Mission, Noe Valley and Glen Park, and much of Andersen's recent activity has been on its borders. According to sales listed on her website, she represented the buyer of 837 South Van Ness Avenue, which was listed at $4,300,000, and the buyer of 1174-1176 Florida Street, a two-flat building in the Inner Mission that sold for $2,150,000 in February 2026. In nearby Noe Valley, she helped represent the buyers of 432 Elizabeth Street, which closed at $1,650,000 in October 2026.

In past years, Andersen has also sold featured properties in Bernal Heights itself. She represented the buyers of 1617 Treat Avenue, a two-bedroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac that closed at $2,233,000 against a $1,695,000 list price, and 374 Coleridge Street, a four-bedroom home that closed at $2,000,000 against a $1,795,000 list price. Her Bernal Heights sales also include 4-4A Prospect Avenue, a two-unit building that closed at $1,241,000.

For buyers, Andersen's record is built on purchase-side work, with represented-buyer sales across San Francisco, the East Bay and Marin. Many of her clients are first-time buyers and busy professionals, and her Google Business Profile holds a 5.0-star rating. One client, Pragya Gupta, wrote on Google: "She is detail oriented, very quick to respond (which is critical in SF) and does it all with a sense of humour, which made the whole journey easy and fun for us."

For sellers, Andersen's listing results show how she prepares and prices homes. According to sales listed on her website, she represented the seller of 200 Casitas Avenue in San Francisco's Sherwood Forest, which sold for $2,800,000 in December 2025 against a $2,375,000 list price. In Oakland's Crocker Highlands, she represented the sellers of 662 Calmar Avenue, offered at $1,489,000 and sold for $2,166,000 in March 2026, and 4034 Balfour Avenue, offered at $1,598,000 and sold for $2,150,000 in September 2026. Her in-house support includes marketing, a transaction coordinator, a market analyst, a staging assistant and an interior designer, and she has overseen client and personal remodels across the Bay Area.

Repeat clients are a recurring theme in her reviews. Trevor Trinkino, who has worked with Andersen on more than one purchase, wrote on Google: "She has been a wealth of knowledge, knows the Bay Area very well, and was a great partner finding the right property."

Andersen is a member of City Real Estate, which ranked #1 among California Enterprise Teams by sales volume in RealTrends Verified 2026. An Oakland native who has lived in San Francisco for over a decade, she began her career on the office leasing team at CBRE in Los Angeles and holds dual degrees in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Colorado Boulder. She works with buyers and sellers in Bernal Heights, the Mission, Noe Valley and neighborhoods across San Francisco and the East Bay, and her sold portfolio on her website lists each closed sale with the side she represented.

About Ali Andersen SF Real Estate

Ali Andersen SF Real Estate is the real estate practice of Ali Andersen, a San Francisco Realtor with City Real Estate, located at 629 Divisadero Street. Andersen has been licensed in California since 2017 (DRE #01998060) and has about a decade of Bay Area real estate experience. The practice helps buyers, sellers and investors across San Francisco, the East Bay and Marin. Its mission is to make real estate feel personal, not pressured, by guiding clients with honesty, empathy and expertise so they can make confident decisions.