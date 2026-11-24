MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the attacks in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

The city of Dnipro and two districts in the region came under Russian attack. Russian forces used drones and artillery.

A 12-story apartment building damaged in a Russian attack on Dnipro / Photo: Mykola Miakshykov, Ukrinform.

Six people were injured in Dnipro, where three apartment buildings, several vehicles and transport infrastructure were damaged.

In Nikopol district, Russian forces struck the towns of Marhanets and Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets communities, damaging apartment buildings and a car.

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In Pavlohrad district, Russian forces attacked the Bohdanivka and Verbky communities, destroying a utility building.

As reported, Russian drones attacked Dnipro on November 24. Four people were initially reported injured.