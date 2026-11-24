MENAFN - UkrinForm) The findings come from The Berlin Pulse 2026/2027 survey, conducted by the Forsa Institute on behalf of the Körber Foundation, according to Ukrinform.

“Military support for Ukraine from Germany is a highly divisive issue and no longer enjoys majority support. Only 46% are in favor (down from 59% last year), while a narrow majority oppose it (53%, up from 39% last year),” the foundation said in a press release.

Nevertheless, 82% of Germans continue to regard Russia as a military threat, the survey found.

Respondents were divided over whether Ukraine, by defending itself against Russian aggression, is also helping protect the security of Germany and Europe. Half of those surveyed (50%) agreed with this statement, while 48% disagreed.

Meanwhile, 61% of respondents believe Germany and Europe are not doing enough to pursue peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, 64% oppose normalizing relations with Russia while its war of aggression against Ukraine continues.

The survey also revealed significant differences in attitudes toward military support for Ukraine depending on respondents' political preferences and region of residence.

Among supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), only 11% back military aid to Ukraine, while 75% favor normalizing relations with Russia.

A marked divide also exists between eastern and western Germany. in Germany's eastern federal states, 31% of respondents support military assistance to Ukraine, compared with 48% in the west.

Overall, the findings point to growing support for a more restrained German foreign policy. Some 48% of respondents said Germany should become less involved in international crises, up from 43% last year. Meanwhile, support for a more active international role for Germany has fallen to 40%, from 48% a year earlier.

At the same time, 65% of Germans expect the number of armed conflicts worldwide to increase. Meanwhile, 64% oppose Germany taking a leading military role in Europe, while 35% support this prospect.

Russia's war against Ukraine remains one of Germany's most pressing foreign policy concerns, according to the survey. It was cited by 39% of respondents when asked to identify the country's biggest foreign policy challenges.

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The survey was conducted by the Forsa Institute in September 2026 among 1,501 German citizens aged 18 and over who are eligible to vote. The Körber Foundation conducts The Berlin Pulse annually to gauge public opinion on German foreign policy.

As reported, an October ZDF-Politbarometer poll found that 63% of Germans supported maintaining or increasing the current level of European military assistance to Ukraine, while 32% favored reducing it.

Photo: Ministry of Defense