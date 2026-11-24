MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi made the remarks following a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities held in Zakarpattia region under the chairmanship of President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrinform.

“Together with government officials, we held an open dialogue between the government and local communities. We discussed resilience, winter preparations, community finances, energy, tariffs, roads and shelters. There can be no easy solutions in such difficult times. Resources are clearly insufficient to cover every need, so every hryvnia must go where it is indispensable. The government can cover only about one-third of its needs for 2027 from its own resources. We expect to secure the rest through support from our partners,” Koretskyi wrote in a Facebook post.

He stressed that this support was the result of extensive efforts, primarily by the President.

He added that coordinated efforts by the government and local communities had made it possible to continue paying salaries, pensions and social benefits for the fifth consecutive year.

Koretskyi also highlighted Zakarpattia's economic development, noting that people and businesses from other regions had relocated there. He thanked entrepreneurs who continue to invest in the economy and create jobs despite the challenges posed by the war.

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The prime minister also emphasized that Russian attacks show that no part of Ukraine is entirely safe. Communities in western Ukraine, he said, must prepare for potential threats just as those near the frontline do.

As Ukrinform reported, from January through October 2026, the state budget received UAH 387.88 billion through domestic government bond placements and UAH 455.5 billion, or approximately $10.3 billion, from external sources.

According to the Ministry of Finance, external funding included UAH 208.2 billion (EUR 4.06 billion) from the EU under the Ukraine Facility loan program and UAH 96.1 billion (SDR 1.6 billion) from the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said Ukraine's external budget financing needs for 2027 exceeded $52 billion.