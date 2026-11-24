MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the remarks in a Facebook post following a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Zakarpattia region, Ukrinform reports.

“Hundreds of Ukrainian defense tech companies are already using AI. We are working on various types of weapons and expanding our weapons production capabilities. Our top priority is to defend the country. Logistics and bridges also present new challenges,” Zelensky said.

He added that around two dozen companies are developing different types of AI-powered interceptor drones. AI is also expected to be used in demining operations also: SPECTR AI Platform to Predict Enemy Actions – Defense Ministry

Read also: SPECTR AI Platform to Predict Enemy Actions – Defense Ministry

As Ukrinform reported, German-Ukrainian defense company Quantum WIY Industries (QWI) announced that its SPYS interceptor drone had successfully intercepted a Russian Geran-5 drone, a K5-K variant, during combat trials in Ukraine.

According to the company, the interception marked another successful deployment of the SPYS drone against Russian Geran-family attack drones.

Photo: Office of the President