German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday that he was "shocked" to hear that United States President Donald Trump intervened in Nvidia's CEO selection procedure by urging the company's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as president and CEO.

"It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I'm personally looking back, I never saw and recognized such an intervention from the political side to a special company," Wadephul said at Koerber Foundation's Berlin Foreign Policy Forum. "I do have some doubts whether this is a very good model for the future," he added.

The German top diplomat also claimed that the governments should "refrain from interfering" with companies in "free, democratic, and rule-based" countries.