MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Around 16.2 per cent of the Amarnath pilgrimage corridor has been classified as highly susceptible to landslides, while 68.1 per cent falls under the moderately susceptible category, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

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The study, titled Geological and climatic controls on landslide susceptibility and hazard along the Amarnath pilgrimage corridor, Kashmir Himalaya, identifies the combined influence of geological weaknesses, steep terrain, climatic variability and human intervention as key factors contributing to slope instability along the Baltal-Amarnath-Panjtarni-Poshpathri route.

The remaining 15.7 per cent of the study area has been classified as having low landslide susceptibility.

The study documented 49 landslide events along the corridor, including 28 debris flows, 15 rockfalls, two debris slides, two rockslides, one creep event and one rock topple.

An analysis of these events showed that 35, or 71.4 per cent, occurred in areas classified as having high landslide susceptibility. Ten events were recorded in moderately susceptible areas, while four occurred in zones with low susceptibility.

The researchers found that landslides were concentrated on steep slopes, structurally deformed rock formations, debris-covered terrain and active drainage channels. Geological weaknesses and discontinuities associated with the Main Central Thrust zone were also identified as important controls on slope instability.

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The study noted that nearly 90 per cent of mapped slope failures were associated with slopes steeper than 25 degrees. It also highlighted the influence of road and track construction, with 60 to 70 per cent of recorded landslides occurring within 50 metres of roads or other disturbances.

Geotechnical assessments showed variations in rock quality across the corridor, with conditions ranging from poor to moderate in the southern sector and moderate to good in the northern sector.

The researchers also examined climatic trends and found a warming pattern of nearly 2 degrees Celsius in recent decades, alongside substantial year-to-year variations in snow cover.

The analysis of temperature records showed an increase in mean temperature of around 0.05 degrees Celsius annually. Maximum and minimum temperatures also recorded increasing trends. However, the study found no statistically significant trend in overall annual precipitation.

The researchers identified 54 extreme rainfall events, each exceeding 45 millimetres in a day, in the Baltal Valley between 1994 and 2024. Of these, 15 occurred during the monsoon season, when intense rainfall can increase the likelihood of flash floods, debris flows and landslides.

The study observed that snow cover is minimal during the peak pilgrimage months of July and August, making rainfall-driven soil saturation a more significant factor in slope instability during this period. It also highlighted the role of rain-on-snow events during spring and early summer in generating rapid runoff and triggering slope failures.

Referring to past extreme weather events along the corridor, the researchers cited the July 8, 2022, Baltal cloudburst as an example of the area's vulnerability to intense rainfall and debris-laden floods.

The study said the interaction of rugged terrain, fragile geological formations, steep slopes, narrow valleys and intense precipitation increases the vulnerability of the Baltal-Amarnath sector. The concentration of pilgrims and temporary infrastructure during the annual pilgrimage further increases exposure to such hazards.

For reducing landslide risks, the researchers recommended improving surface and subsurface drainage, stabilising vulnerable slopes through engineering measures such as retaining and gabion walls, and ensuring that road construction and widening are guided by detailed geotechnical assessments.

They also called for relocating temporary accommodation and tents to relatively stable terrain, updating landslide susceptibility maps at decadal intervals and considering safer route alignments, including the strategic use of ropeways in highly landslide-prone areas. The researchers said susceptibility maps could support land-use planning, slope stabilisation, route management and targeted monitoring. They stressed the need to integrate geological assessments, satellite observations and real-time weather monitoring to strengthen early-warning systems and disaster preparedness along the pilgrimage corridor.