W Group Hires The Academy MD Chris Hides As Group Managing Director
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - W Group has appointed The Academy managing director Chris Hides as group managing director, giving him oversight of W Communications and its specialist agencies Lotus, HelloFranses, Chomp and Spike.
Hides will work alongside W founder Warren Johnson to scale the group's agencies and specialist capabilities, support clients' commercial objectives and expand its international footprint, while building on its employee-owned structure.
He joins after six years as managing director of The Academy, during which the independent agency achieved record annual growth.
Before joining The Academy in 2020, Hides spent 16 years at M&C Saatchi, where he co-founded M&C Saatchi PR in 2010 and helped build it from a UK start-up into an international network. He was later promoted to global managing director before the agency merged with Talk PR to become M&C Saatchi Talk.
The Academy had already strengthened its senior leadership in August, appointing former W Communications director Nadia Hamed as co-managing director alongside Hides. Hamed spent nearly a decade at W, working with global clients including Sony, Unilever, Costa Coffee and Marriott International, before leaving the agency in 2024 to take a career break.
The Academy co-founder and CEO Mitch Kaye told PRovoke Media:“Chris is someone Dan [Glover] and I loved working with. His time with us was not only very successful but also very enjoyable, and he leaves us as a friend and with our very best wishes.”
Hides said of his move:“W is one of the great independent agencies, built on the effectiveness of its work, exceptional people and a genuinely entrepreneurial spirit.
“I'm delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting time for our industry and look forward to playing my part in driving continued growth across each of the agencies and shaping its next chapter.”
Johnson said:“Chris is one of the most widely respected executives in the business. I couldn't be happier that he will be partnering with me to continue to grow the group, its specialist agencies, global footprint and our clients' businesses.”
Hides becomes the fifth senior executive since 2020 to hold a leading operational role at W alongside Johnson, under a succession of different titles.
Former managing director Richard Tompkins left the agency in July 2020, around the time former Weber Shandwick UK CEO Rachel Friend joined W as CEO. Friend departed after two years and was succeeded in autumn 2022 by former Mischief leader Frankie Cory, who joined as co-CEO alongside Johnson.
Cory left in spring 2024 and later set up Hello Tomorrow with former Porter Novelli leader Fenella Grey, after which Johnson again became sole CEO.
Matt Brown joined from Edelman as managing director in January 2025 and was promoted to UK CEO nine months later. He left W in June this year after around 18 months and subsequently joined creative studio The Cowgirls as managing director and partner.
W became an employee ownership trust in July 2024, when Johnson sold a majority stake in the business in a deal understood to value the agency at around £40 million. He remained CEO and continued to work with the group's senior leadership team.
The group has expanded its portfolio of specialist businesses in recent years, including creator agency HelloFranses!, hospitality specialist Chomp and sports marketing agency Spike. Its new business wins in 2026 include Virgin Atlantic, Kleenex, Andrex, San Miguel, Audley Travel and Clarendon Fine Art.
Hides will work alongside W founder Warren Johnson to scale the group's agencies and specialist capabilities, support clients' commercial objectives and expand its international footprint, while building on its employee-owned structure.
He joins after six years as managing director of The Academy, during which the independent agency achieved record annual growth.
Before joining The Academy in 2020, Hides spent 16 years at M&C Saatchi, where he co-founded M&C Saatchi PR in 2010 and helped build it from a UK start-up into an international network. He was later promoted to global managing director before the agency merged with Talk PR to become M&C Saatchi Talk.
The Academy had already strengthened its senior leadership in August, appointing former W Communications director Nadia Hamed as co-managing director alongside Hides. Hamed spent nearly a decade at W, working with global clients including Sony, Unilever, Costa Coffee and Marriott International, before leaving the agency in 2024 to take a career break.
The Academy co-founder and CEO Mitch Kaye told PRovoke Media:“Chris is someone Dan [Glover] and I loved working with. His time with us was not only very successful but also very enjoyable, and he leaves us as a friend and with our very best wishes.”
Hides said of his move:“W is one of the great independent agencies, built on the effectiveness of its work, exceptional people and a genuinely entrepreneurial spirit.
“I'm delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting time for our industry and look forward to playing my part in driving continued growth across each of the agencies and shaping its next chapter.”
Johnson said:“Chris is one of the most widely respected executives in the business. I couldn't be happier that he will be partnering with me to continue to grow the group, its specialist agencies, global footprint and our clients' businesses.”
Hides becomes the fifth senior executive since 2020 to hold a leading operational role at W alongside Johnson, under a succession of different titles.
Former managing director Richard Tompkins left the agency in July 2020, around the time former Weber Shandwick UK CEO Rachel Friend joined W as CEO. Friend departed after two years and was succeeded in autumn 2022 by former Mischief leader Frankie Cory, who joined as co-CEO alongside Johnson.
Cory left in spring 2024 and later set up Hello Tomorrow with former Porter Novelli leader Fenella Grey, after which Johnson again became sole CEO.
Matt Brown joined from Edelman as managing director in January 2025 and was promoted to UK CEO nine months later. He left W in June this year after around 18 months and subsequently joined creative studio The Cowgirls as managing director and partner.
W became an employee ownership trust in July 2024, when Johnson sold a majority stake in the business in a deal understood to value the agency at around £40 million. He remained CEO and continued to work with the group's senior leadership team.
The group has expanded its portfolio of specialist businesses in recent years, including creator agency HelloFranses!, hospitality specialist Chomp and sports marketing agency Spike. Its new business wins in 2026 include Virgin Atlantic, Kleenex, Andrex, San Miguel, Audley Travel and Clarendon Fine Art.
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