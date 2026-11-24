Syneos Health Communications Promotes Nicky Walsby To Lead Europe
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Syneos Health Communications has promoted Nicky Walsby to president of EU communications, succeeding Ian Dorrian, who moved into the wider Syneos Health business this summer as general manager, commercial, Europe.
Walsby has most recently served as managing director of UK communications, bringing together Syneos Health's PR and external affairs, medical communications and advertising capabilities in the market.
In her new role, she will focus on accelerating growth across Europe and connecting the company's specialist communications teams to help healthcare clients navigate increasingly complex scientific, regulatory and commercial environments.
Walsby joined Syneos Health Communications in 2018 as managing director of public relations in Europe, overseeing its Biosector2, Chandler Chicco Agency and Chamberlain Healthcare Communications brands in the region.
She joined from Health Unlimited, where she was executive director, and has more than 25 years' experience in global healthcare communications. Her earlier roles included deputy managing director at Red Door Communications and business development director at Creston Health.
In June 2025, Walsby was named UK country manager for communications, with a remit to bring the company's UK advertising, medical communications and PR teams under unified leadership.
Syneos Health Communications president Jeanine O'Kane said:“Nicky has a fantastic track record of growth, transformation and innovation, alongside a real commitment to building an inclusive, high-performance culture.
“She brings the ambition, energy and client focus we need as we look to the next phase of growth in Europe, and I'm excited about what she and the team will accomplish together.”
O'Kane has led the global communications business since 2023, when she was promoted from president of the company's US public relations group.
Walsby said:“I'm incredibly excited to be taking on this role. We have exceptional people across Europe and, with our market-leading predictive and behavioural offerings, we have a real opportunity to drive growth beyond the market norm.”
Syneos Health Communications spans advertising, branding, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications and market access. It ranks 32nd in PRovoke Media's 2026 Global 300, with estimated global fee income of $125 million in 2025, up 4%, and around 350 employees.
Its parent company, Syneos Health, provides clinical development and commercialisation services to biopharmaceutical companies across more than 110 countries. The business was taken private in September 2023 after being acquired for approximately $7.1 billion by a consortium comprising Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital.
Walsby has most recently served as managing director of UK communications, bringing together Syneos Health's PR and external affairs, medical communications and advertising capabilities in the market.
In her new role, she will focus on accelerating growth across Europe and connecting the company's specialist communications teams to help healthcare clients navigate increasingly complex scientific, regulatory and commercial environments.
Walsby joined Syneos Health Communications in 2018 as managing director of public relations in Europe, overseeing its Biosector2, Chandler Chicco Agency and Chamberlain Healthcare Communications brands in the region.
She joined from Health Unlimited, where she was executive director, and has more than 25 years' experience in global healthcare communications. Her earlier roles included deputy managing director at Red Door Communications and business development director at Creston Health.
In June 2025, Walsby was named UK country manager for communications, with a remit to bring the company's UK advertising, medical communications and PR teams under unified leadership.
Syneos Health Communications president Jeanine O'Kane said:“Nicky has a fantastic track record of growth, transformation and innovation, alongside a real commitment to building an inclusive, high-performance culture.
“She brings the ambition, energy and client focus we need as we look to the next phase of growth in Europe, and I'm excited about what she and the team will accomplish together.”
O'Kane has led the global communications business since 2023, when she was promoted from president of the company's US public relations group.
Walsby said:“I'm incredibly excited to be taking on this role. We have exceptional people across Europe and, with our market-leading predictive and behavioural offerings, we have a real opportunity to drive growth beyond the market norm.”
Syneos Health Communications spans advertising, branding, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications and market access. It ranks 32nd in PRovoke Media's 2026 Global 300, with estimated global fee income of $125 million in 2025, up 4%, and around 350 employees.
Its parent company, Syneos Health, provides clinical development and commercialisation services to biopharmaceutical companies across more than 110 countries. The business was taken private in September 2023 after being acquired for approximately $7.1 billion by a consortium comprising Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital.
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