MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research from Escalent reveals how“Echo Consumers” are rethinking eating, drinking and gifting ahead of the holidays

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's well documented that GLP-1 users and those in their households are adjusting their consumption habits. But new findings from Escalent, an AI-native insights and advisory firm, suggest that the influence of these medications extends far beyond those groups. Close to one in four U.S. consumers (24%) are changing what they buy, eat, drink and do simply because they know someone using a GLP-1.

These findings come from The Hidden GLP-1 Audience report, which surveyed 1,349 U.S. adults and 1,602 UK adults. The research identified a previously overlooked group of consumers that Escalent calls“Echo Consumers.” These individuals have never taken a GLP-1 but are adjusting their own behaviors based on the medication's use within their wider social networks.

In the U.S., there are 1.7 times as many Echo Consumers as there are GLP-1 users, and the vast majority (81%) do not live with someone using the medication. But their shopping, eating and social habits are changing in response to GLP-1 use among friends, colleagues and relatives, revealing a wider consumer impact that household-based research alone would miss.

“Much of the attention surrounding GLP-1 medications has focused on the people taking them, and those living in their households,” said Melissa Bane, Managing Director, Europe at Escalent.“But our study shows that the influence of these medications reaches a far broader audience. For retailers, food and beverage brands and restaurants, that's a significant consumer group whose changing habits have gone largely unnoticed.”

On a personal level, 42% of U.S. Echo Consumers report exercising more, 36% are consuming more wellness products and 27% are drinking less alcohol. The influence also extends to shared social situations where 39% say they order less food when eating out with a GLP-1 user, and 21% now choose activities not centered on eating or drinking.

With the holidays approaching, Escalent's findings point to potential shifts in how consumers approach festive gifting and gathering. Traditional indulgences such as snacks, sweets, alcohol and food-based gifts may be losing their appeal as people adapt to the preferences of GLP-1 users in their social circles.

Among U.S. Echo Consumers who report changes to social behaviors:



18% now choose different gifts for the GLP-1 user they know.

36% buy fewer snacks and treats for gatherings. 24% bring different food to gatherings, and 12% bring different drinks.



“For Echo Consumers, a box of chocolates or a bottle of wine may no longer be the gift of choice, and social occasions could increasingly revolve around activities rather than going out for food and drink,” noted Bane.“That's a major shift in consumer behavior, particularly during the busy holiday season. Brands, retailers and hospitality businesses will need to find ways to adapt their offerings to reflect changing demand as these habits continue to spread through social networks.”

For more information about Escalent's Hidden GLP-1 Audience report, visit .

About The Hidden GLP-1 Audience Report

Escalent interviewed a national sample of 1,349 US and 1,602 UK consumers aged 18-90 between August 2026 and September 2026. Respondents were recruited from the PureSpectrum exchange opt-in online panel of US and UK adults and were interviewed online. The data were weighted by age, gender, and income to match the demographics of either the US or UK adult population. Any reported margins of error or significance tests are estimated and rely on the same statistical assumptions as data collected from a random probability sample. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request. Qualitative surveys were run in the US through the Hatch panel among 30 current users, 30 former users and 30 Echo Consumers, and UK in-depth interviews (IDIs) among 5 current users and 5 Echo Consumers.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-native market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. As catalysts of progress, we turn deep understanding of our clients' worlds into smarter strategies, transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption. In 2023, Escalent acquired C Space and Hall & Partners to create a union of industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy-three distinct perspectives with one shared purpose: your brand's growth. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

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