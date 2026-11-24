The investigation concerns whether Bright Minds and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2026, Bright Minds announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had placed its investigational new drug application for BMB-101 and its related proposed Phase 2 clinical trial on partial clinical hold. According to Bright Minds, the FDA's primary reason for taking these actions related to“identified toxicity in mice, and inadequate pharmacokinetic and juvenile toxicity data to support the proposed pediatric enrollment.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $28.78 per share, or 52.35%, to close at $26.20 per share on November 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980