The investigation concerns whether Ionis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 9, 2026, Ionis disclosed that the late-stage Phase-3 CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua, an amyloid cardiomyopathy treatment developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, did not meet its primary endpoint.

On this news, Ionis's stock price fell $20.19 per share, or 23.9%, to close at $64.27 per share on July 9, 2026.

Then, on November 9, 2026, Ionis announced its third quarter 2026 results, including that TRYNGOLZA sales for hypertriglyceridemia had“been more gradual than anticipated”, with third quarter TRYNGOLZA sales reaching just $9 million. The Company also lowered its full-year TRYNGOLZA sales guidance to $50 million from $100 million to $110 million.

On this news, Ionis's stock price fell $8.42 per share, or 21.36%, to close at $31.00 per share on November 9, 2026.

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