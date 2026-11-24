The investigation concerns whether LKQ and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 23, 2026, LKQ announced the abrupt resignation of its then-President and CEO Justin Jude, and preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Among other items, LKQ announced it expected quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion and diluted loss per share of $0.06 to $0.12, missing consensus estimates of $3.41 billion and $0.69 earnings per share, respectively.

On this news. LKQ's stock price fell $5.05 per share, or 22.47%, to close at $17.42 per share on October 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980