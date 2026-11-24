The investigation concerns whether Aurora and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 28, 2026, Aurora issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2026 results. Therein, Aurora revealed that its“production ramp” was“about 6 weeks behind [its] prior plan” and, as a result, the Company would not reach its“200 driverless truck milestone” until“the end of February” as opposed to its prior guidance of reaching this milestone by the end of the year. Accordingly, Aurora also decreased its 2026 revenue guidance by 40%.

On this news, Aurora's stock price fell $0.685 per share, or 13.46%, to close at $4.405 per share on October 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980