The investigation concerns whether Once Upon a Farm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around February 6, 2026, Once Upon a Farm conducted its initial public offering, selling about 11 million shares of its stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on October 30, 2026, Once Upon a Farm announced that it was voluntarily recalling Tractor Wheels, a soft-baked snack for toddlers that accounted for about 18% of the Company's annual total net sales to date. Once Upon a Farm stated that three consumer complaints that Tractor Wheels pose a choking hazard prompted the recall, including one directly from a parent, and two that received via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On this news, Once Upon a Farm's stock price fell $5.58 per share, or 37.15%, to close at $9.44 per share on November 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980