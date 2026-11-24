The investigation concerns whether Amdocs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 3, 2026, Amdocs issued a press release reporting its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year of 2026. Among other items, Amdocs forecast that its revenue growth would decline 14.3% to 17.9% and its earnings per share would decline 26% to 30% during its fiscal full year of 2027, citing a contractual dispute with T-Mobile, one of its largest customers, and the dispute's potential impact on the Company's future business.

On this news, Amdocs's ordinary share price fell $18.77 per share, or 30.07%, to close at $43.66 per share on November 4, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980