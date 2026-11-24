The investigation concerns whether Dollar General and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 26, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission, joined by 20 states, announced the filing of a federal lawsuit against Dollar General in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The complaint alleges that Dollar General engaged in long-running deceptive pricing practices by routinely charging customers higher prices at checkout registers than the prices displayed on store shelves, price tags, and in advertisements.

On this news, Dollar General's stock price fell $4.27 per share, or 3.22%, to close at $128.42 per share on October 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980