INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit - BW
A class action lawsuit has been filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) on behalf of investors who acquired securities between November 5, 2025, and March 11, 2026.[Click here for information about joining the class action] Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See
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CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
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