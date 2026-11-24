VIEW THE FULL 26-PILOT TABLE

Sunday attendance 126% growth (1,404 new) surpassing Goal #1 of 100%. Young women attendance 19% of total attendance (368 new), almost reaching Goal #2 of 20%.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Khachkar Studios pilots achieved 126% growth performance track record for Week #11 - 24 Nov 2026.All Khachkar Studios pilots live the financial discipline of a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence“Framework”.Our key performance metrics for Week #11 include:1.Sunday attendees grew by 126% to 2,516, 1,404 net new“Faithful” from our 2024 baseline, surpassing goal #1 of a 100% increase, for our First Group of 12 pilots.2.Young women attendance (18 to 29 females) was 19% of total attendees, almost reaching our goal #2 of 20%, growing by 368 net new“Faithful” to 481, for our First Group of 12 pilots.3.Outreach and engagement included 314 outreach visits reaching 2,399 individuals during week 11, bringing the 2026 total to 2,902 outreach visits reaching 11,367 individuals, by our 24 pilot religious leaders.4.Social media views totaled 1,158,942 to date for 670 Jesus Lives“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family.” invite videos, and 874 total masterclass attendance to date for our 24 pilots.5.Performance-linked payments hit $2.8 million with 56% to pilots and 44% to supporting media organizations.Pilot of the Week: In recognition of its world-class benchmark performance, we congratulate our Akhtala, Armenia pilot, The Church of the Holy Mother of God (Akhtala Monastery). Fr. Hetum Tarverdyan achieved a new world-class benchmark percentage attendance growth of 774% or 503 new“Faithful” from a 2024 baseline of 65, with young women 36% of total attendance.Summary tables of key performance metrics for our pilots are published every Tuesday as a world-class benchmark in Transparency, Accountability, and Performance (T.A.P) and are available at:All Christian pilots will empower the“Faithful” to join the Jesus Lives movement:“Bring a Friend. Bring a Family. This Sunday and every Sunday.”For perspective, in 2024 and 2025, almost all church leaders we had spoken with believed a reversal in church attendance above nominal by 2026 would be a miracle. For additional insights, see Khachkar Studios October and November 2026 five full page public notices in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. See Saving Armenian Christianity – Call to Action in the News section on the Khachkar Studios website.About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence“Framework”.For more information about Khachkar Studios, visit:

Khachkar Studios

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Khachkar Studios Pilots Achieve 126% Growth - Week #11 - 24 Nov 2026 News Provided By Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation November 24, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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