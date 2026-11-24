MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Iraqi restaurant, bakery and halal meat market recognized for its 4.7-star Google rating, distinctive three-in-one concept and service to Macomb County.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ishtar Restaurant, Bakery and Market, a destination for authentic Iraqi cuisine, freshly baked goods and halal meats, has been named Best of 2026 – Market of the Year in the Restaurants category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. Based on aggregated public reviews and its 4.7-star Google rating, the recognition highlights Ishtar's commitment to quality, value and hospitality while bringing a distinctive combination of dining, bakery and market experiences to Shelby Township.

Ishtar brings the rich culinary traditions of Iraq to Southeast Michigan through a unique concept that combines a full carryout restaurant, bakery and halal meat market under one roof. Designed to serve both everyday needs and special occasions, the destination allows customers to enjoy freshly prepared meals, purchase traditional baked goods and shop for halal meats in one convenient, welcoming environment.

The menu features Iraqi and Middle Eastern favorites, including chicken and lamb shawarma, char-grilled Iraqi kabab, chicken and lamb tikka, meat quzi, tashreeb, biryani, fresh hummus and fattoush. The bakery and market complement the restaurant with meat pies, pizzas, fresh baked goods, family-size combination platters, halal meats and catering trays for gatherings and celebrations.

“Our customers come to us for the food they grew up with and for meat and bread they can trust, and we take that responsibility seriously every day,” said Ali Majeed, President of Ishtar Restaurant.“Being named Market of the Year means a great deal to our whole team. It tells us that our focus on fresh, halal ingredients, fair prices and friendly service is making a difference for the families in Shelby Township who support us.”

Beyond its menu and market offerings, Ishtar was conceived as a destination that brings together food, culture, convenience and the customer experience. Its integrated business model creates a distinctive alternative to a traditional restaurant or grocery store, giving customers more reasons to visit while making it easier to meet multiple needs in one stop.

“Our vision was to create more than a place to eat or shop. We wanted Ishtar to become a destination in Shelby Township-a place where authentic Iraqi food, fresh bakery offerings and a quality halal meat market come together as one experience,” said Michael Benincasa, Chief Creative Officer at Mercury Project Design.“By bringing these three complementary offerings together, we've created a distinctive value proposition for the community: the convenience of one destination, the quality customers expect and the flavors and traditions that connect people to their heritage.”

The physical environment plays an important role in bringing that vision to life. Mercury Project Design, the firm that designed Ishtar, approached the project with an emphasis on creating a cohesive, experiential shopping and dining environment that supports the business's three-part concept and establishes a recognizable destination for the surrounding community.

“The design was developed to make the combination of restaurant, bakery and market feel like one cohesive experience rather than three separate businesses sharing a space,” said Benincasa.“The goal was to create an inviting, intuitive environment where customers can discover different offerings, enjoy the convenience of shopping and dining in one location, and experience what makes Ishtar different. That integration is central to its identity and long-term value as a destination in Shelby Township.”

Customers also recognize Ishtar for its clean environment, welcoming staff and emphasis on freshness. By bringing the restaurant and halal meat market together, the business connects its food offerings with the ingredients customers bring home to their families. Ishtar is open seven days a week for dine-in and takeout and also operates a sister restaurant in nearby Sterling Heights.

The Market of the Year recognition marks an important milestone for Ishtar as it continues serving Shelby Township and the wider Macomb County community with a combination of authentic cuisine, traditional baked goods, halal products and customer-focused hospitality.

About Ishtar Restaurant, Bakery and Market

Ishtar Restaurant, Bakery and Market is a Middle Eastern restaurant, bakery and halal meat market located in Shelby Township, Michigan. Specializing in authentic Iraqi cuisine, the business serves shawarma, kabab, tikka, quzi, biryani and other traditional dishes alongside fresh baked goods, meat pies, pizzas, halal meats and catering trays for special occasions. Ishtar operates seven days a week and has a sister restaurant in Sterling Heights. Learn more at .

About Mercury Project

Mercury Project is the design firm behind Ishtar Restaurant, Bakery and Market. For Ishtar, the firm helped translate the business's combined restaurant, bakery and halal market concept into a cohesive physical environment designed to support the customer experience and establish a distinctive destination in Shelby Township. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across industries using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews. Learn more at .

Ishtar Restaurant, Bakery and Market

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