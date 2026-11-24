MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Huntsville restaurant recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.6-star rating across 537 consumer reviews.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sushime Asian Bistro, a restaurant in Huntsville, Alabama, has been named Huntsville Standout in the Restaurants category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 537 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. It reflects the restaurant's focus on authentic Asian cuisine prepared with a creative style and high-quality ingredients.

The Huntsville restaurant is at 6290 University Drive Northwest and also has a location in Athens, Alabama. The menu includes sushi, dim sum, soup dumplings and Asian entrees, along with original dishes such as sushi tacos. The dining room uses contemporary Asian design, and the restaurant aims to give guests a journey through Asian flavors.

"We want every guest to taste our dedication in the food and feel welcome in the dining room," said Chan, Owner of SushiMe Asian Bistro. "Being named Huntsville Standout, based on what our guests say about us, means a great deal to our team. It tells us that bringing authentic Asian cuisine together with our own creative style is making a real difference."

About Sushime Asian Bistro

Sushime Asian Bistro is a restaurant in Huntsville, Alabama, serving sushi, dim sum and other Asian dishes with a creative style. It is located at 6290 University Drive Northwest and also has a location in Athens. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Sushime Asian Bistro

Sushime Asian Bistro

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Sushime Asian Bistro Named Huntsville Standout News Provided By Awardy November 24, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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