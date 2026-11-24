MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ahead of the holidays, the Choose Freedom® founder says putting down the drink is a first step. The belief behind the habit still has to change.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fewer Americans drink alcohol today than at any point since Gallup began asking in 1939. Rose Ann Forte, the habit and addiction expert who created Choose Freedom®, calls that good news. She also says the numbers leave out part of the story.

Gallup's 2026 Consumption Habits survey found that 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcohol. That matches last year's record low and is down from 62% in 2023. A record-low 13% say they sometimes drink more than they should. About half of adults (51%) now say one or two drinks a day is bad for health. For the first time, Gallup also asked about alcohol-free options. It found that 17% of Americans chose a nonalcoholic beer, wine, or spirit in place of an alcoholic drink in the past year.

Forte works with people who want to stop drinking. She says many of them quit alcohol and then feel the same pull toward something else. It can be food, shopping, work, or a cell phone. She calls the pattern Psychological Slavery®, her term for the hold a substance or behavior has on a person's thinking.

"Fewer people drinking is good news, and I celebrate it," said Forte. "But I talk to a lot of people who have put down alcohol and find themselves reaching for food, shopping, or their phones instead. They may not realize they are looking for the same comfort or relief they once expected from alcohol. That is why examining and changing the beliefs behind the habit is such an important part of finding freedom."

The idea that a behavior can be addictive reached a courtroom this year. On March 25, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google's YouTube negligent in how they designed their platforms. The jury awarded $6 million to a young woman who said she became addicted to social media as a child. The verdict is under appeal.

"A habit can become so familiar that we reach for it before we have even thought about why," said Forte. "We were created with the ability to learn through practice. That means we can also practice new responses and build habits that support the life we want to live."

The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day put alcohol in front of people at parties, family dinners, and work events. Forte encourages anyone who has cut back this year to pay attention to what took its place.

Forte encourages readers to ask,“What am I expecting this habit to do for me?” and“Is that the same thing I once expected alcohol to do?”

Forte is a YouVersion Content Partner. Her upcoming Christian devotional, Preparing for Holiday Temptation, offers practical preparation for holiday pressures and will be available on the YouVersion Bible App:

Forte has written three books: The Plans He Has For Me, Prepare to Quit, and Transformed by His Promises. Her approach is biblically based and informed by neuroscience. She is available for interviews and speaking engagements. More information is at choosefreedom.

About Rose Ann Forte

Rose Ann Forte is an author, speaker, and the creator of the Choose Freedom® Program. She helps people break free from substance use and other behaviors that interfere with their lives. Her approach is biblically based and informed by neuroscience. She hosts the podcast Say Goodbye and Imagine.

About Choose Freedom

Choose Freedom® helps people leave behind alcohol, other substances, and life-interfering behaviors through Scripture, renewing the mind, and practical tools. Learn more at choosefreedom.

Rose Ann Forte

Choose Freedom

+1 (928) 482-6670

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