MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, November 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday firmly dismissed circulating rumours about the removal of outsourced employees, asserting that the Madhya Pradesh government remains fully committed to the welfare of its workforce and that the existing system of engaging outsourced staff will continue unchanged.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by nearly 40 employee unions at his official residence, Samvad Bhavan, the Chief Minister said the strength and identity of any government are defined by the well-being and morale of its employees.

He said that state can progress only when its employees are happy.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government, officials and employees are working together like a single family to build a 'Developed Madhya Pradesh'.

Representatives of the unions accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for several welfare measures, including the abolition of the 'two-child limit' policy for government appointments and serving employees, as well as steps related to promotions and increases in salaries and allowances.

Chief Minister Yadav said that while the state government formulates policies and schemes, it is the employees who implement them and ensure benefits reach the last person in the queue.

Ensuring respect for employees and financial security for their families remains the state government's top priority.

He described decisions taken for employees' welfare as a source of deep personal fulfilment.

The Chief Minister highlighted the historic decision to abolish the two-child norm for government servants.

An exemption from the Computer Proficiency and Certification Test (CPCT) has been granted, subject to conditions, for promotions to posts equivalent to Assistant Grade-3.

Recruitment for vacant posts will continue, and more than one lakh officers and employees across departments have already received promotions, bringing more young and energetic personnel into the system.

Around 26 types of allowances, including those linked to CPCT, have been reviewed.

There should be no delay in the disbursement of salaries and allowances, he said.

Cases of compassionate appointment are being resolved expeditiously; the School Education Department alone has granted more than 1,000 such appointments, CM Yadav said.

The earlier requirement of seeking consent from Chhattisgarh for dearness allowance to retired employees has been done away with, the Chief Minister added.