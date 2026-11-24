MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Nov 24 (IANS) Defending champion Dommaraju Gukesh was off to a fine start in the Classical World Chess Championship Final Match against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov, holding out for a draw with black pieces in Game 1 of the 14-game clash being played at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, near Geneva in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Going into this match, the 20-year-old Indian, the youngest-ever World Champion in classical chess, has been under pressure because of recent unimpressive results, which led to a slump in his rating. But on Tuesday, he came out with a plan, used his opening resources well, and though there was a slight time pressure for both players, Gukesh confidently secured the draw in 38 moves in a tactical battle in a complicated system.

The draw was agreed after threefold repetition. Both players got half a point each from the opener and will be back at the board on Wednesday for the second game, with Gukesh having white pieces.

Taking head-on Sindarov's Ruy Lopez opening, Gukesh opted for the Open Berlin Defence and came up with precise moves to not allow his Uzbek opponent any chances.

Experts consider the Berlin Defence a very good system to draw a game, and it was apparent that Gukesh was going for that result in the opening game of the match.

The game remained equal throughout as both players played the correct moves. However, it was quite a complicated game and had millions of chess fans around the world following it anxiously and keenly. Both players had to be at their best to avoid making mistakes and conceding an advantage.

Gukesh took more than 30 minutes to decide on one move, which had the fans on the edge of their seats. But the Indian player did not concede much advantage and actually came out with a psychological advantage from this game.

The 14-game match, which will end on December 12 with the closing ceremony, has a total prize fund of $2.5 million. Each decisive victory will be worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally. If the match goes into tiebreaks, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Winning a game earns one point, while a draw gets both players 1/2 of the point. In case the score is tied after completion of 14 games, the two players will engage in tie-break games with shorter durations -- rapid followed by blitz if needed.

Gukesh became the World Champion in Singapore in 2024 by defeating China's Ding Liren. He is the second Indian after five-time winner Viswanathan Anand to win the World Championship.