The investigation concerns whether ImmunityBio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2026, before the market opened, ImmunityBio issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Among other metrics, the Company reported third-quarter total revenue of $48.84 million-missing consensus estimates of approximately $59.23 million-while net product revenue of $48.7 million declined roughly 4% sequentially, ending eight consecutive quarters of sequential growth. ImmunityBio also reported a widened GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $184.55 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $67.25 million, or $0.07 per share, in the prior-year period, alongside regulatory disclosures expressing substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing.

On this news, ImmunityBio's stock price fell $1.53 per share, or 17.71%, to close at $7.11 per share on November 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980