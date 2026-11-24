The investigation concerns whether Cogent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 5, 2026, Cogent reported its third quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that service revenue fell 4.4% year-over-year and 1.8% sequentially to $231.2 million, missing consensus estimates. Cogent also announced the suspension of its regular quarterly dividend to conserve cash ahead of $700 million in unsecured notes maturing in June 2027, and included disclosure language noting substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

On this news, Cogent's stock price fell $2.10 per share, or 30.93%, to close at $4.69 per share on November 5, 2026, and continued to decline to $3.98 per share on November 6, 2026.

Then, on November 16, 2026, Wells Fargo downgraded Cogent, citing the disclosures in its third quarter financial results.

Following the analyst note, Cogent's stock price fell $0.28 per share, or 6.98%, to close at $3.73 per share on November 16, 2026

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980