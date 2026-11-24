The investigation concerns whether Gilat and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 10, 2026, Gilat reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Among other items, Gilat reduced its revenue guidance for the full year, explaining that,“[c]oupled with changing customer delivery and installation schedules, new orders are delayed and revenues are shifted into 2027 despite our significant order backlog. In Peru, an agreement originally expected to be signed at the first half of 2026 was signed at the end of the third quarter, shifting the associated revenues into 2027... Competitive pressure, longer decision-making process and GEO and LEO launch delays, customer delivery changes and ongoing commercial negotiations have shifted revenue timing and have affected our revenue outlook.”

On this news, Gilat's stock price fell $1.55 per share, or 20.45%, to close at $6.03 per share on November 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Pomerantz LLP

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