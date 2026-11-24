The investigation concerns whether McEwen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2026, McEwen reported its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that consolidated production fell roughly 23% year-over-year to 22,852 gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”), down from 29,662 GEOs in Q3 2025. The sharp decline in GEO production-driven by operational setbacks, lower grades, and reduced recoveries across the Company's Gold Bar Complex, Fox Complex, and San José Mine-contributed to a 14% drop in quarterly revenue to $43.6 million and a net loss of $36.7 million, or $0.60 per share.

On this news, McEwen's stock price fell $2.68 per share, or 16.51%, to close at $13.55 per share on November 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980