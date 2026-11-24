The investigation concerns whether Digital Turbine and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In August 2026, Digital Turbine reported first-quarter results that highlighted strong gross margins and adjusted EBITDA. Then, on October 30, 2026, Digital Turbine unexpectedly pushed back its second-quarter results by a week, saying that it needed more time to complete its review of the quarter's financial statements.

On this news, Digital Turbine's stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 16.08%, to close at $8.87 per share on October 30, 2026.

Then, on November 9, 2026, its partner revenue-share costs had climbed sharply, and reports indicated it had corrected previously understated first-quarter revenue-share expense.

On this news, Digital Turbine's stock price fell $4.05 per share, or 35.84%, to close at $7.25 per share on November 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980