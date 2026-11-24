The investigation concerns whether Goosehead and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 9, 2026, Goosehead disclosed that“management determined that its historical accounting for certain costs to obtain customer contracts did not conform to GAAP. Concurrently with this evaluation, management initiated a comprehensive review of its broader accounting policies. Through this process, management identified an additional departure from GAAP in the presentation of certain fees charged to franchisees, consisting of technology-related fees and fees for participation in the Company's errors and omissions ('E&O') insurance program.” As a result, the Company's“previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon and should be restated.” This restatement will impact financial statements spanning from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, to the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

On this news, Goosehead's stock price fell $8.56 per share, or 15.65%, to close at $46.13 per share on November 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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